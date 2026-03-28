12 Americans Injured, Hezbollah Jihadi ‘Journalist’ Eliminated, and More From Iran Operation

The terrorist Iranian regime continues to strike Americans and Israelis while our forces eliminate key Iranian and Hezbollah figures.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has yet to confirm the attack on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, but multiple outlets, including Fox News, claim to have spoken with United States officials who said the number of injured was 12 American service members as of Saturday morning. Only two of them received serious injuries. Altogether, over 300 Americans have reportedly suffered injuries, and 13 have died since the start of Operation Epic Fury. Casualties among Israelis are higher because the Iranian regime and its terror proxies have been bombarding civilian sites in Israel. But Israel has claimed two key assassinations of jihadis in the last three days.

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The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released a brief but triumphant message on March 28. “ELIMINATED: Ali Hassan Shaib, a Hezbollah Radwan Force terrorist who operated for years under the guise of a journalist for the ‘Al-Manar’ network,” the IDF announced. “Shaib exposed IDF troop positions in southern Lebanon and maintained direct contact with Hezbollah operatives.” Whenever you hear that Israel is killing journalists, always remember to ask if the so-called journalist was actually a terrorist operative, because the answer is almost always yes.

The hit on Shaib comes just after Israeli forces eliminated Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps - Navy (IRGC-N) commander Adm. Alireza Tangsiri.

Related: Israel Eliminated Terrorist Iranian Naval Commander Tangsiri

Speaking of jihadis hiding under another uniform:

Iran publishes photos of individuals it had previously described as “diplomats” killed in Lebanon, showing them in IRGC uniforms. pic.twitter.com/GeYfIJ2LCR — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) March 27, 2026

I think in the West, we have a false dichotomy in our minds that we impose on every conflict, where we imagine the military is totally separate from civilians and the media. This is simply not true in many Middle Eastern countries, where large numbers of so-called “civilians” and many “civilian institutions” are actually in league with the terrorists. In Gaza, the divide is particularly nonexistent, but it is also typical to find journalists or “diplomats” in Qatar, Lebanon, and Iran who are actually terrorist operatives.

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🔴ELIMINATED: For years, Ali Hassan Shaib operated as a Hezbollah Radwan Force terrorist under the guise of a journalist.



Turns out the “press vest” was just a cover for terror. pic.twitter.com/24F7MJ3Yth — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 28, 2026

Unfortunately, despite having much of its military capacity destroyed, the Iranian regime still has some missiles to fire and terrorist proxies to deploy. One Israeli died overnight in a strike, and, as noted above, Americans were injured in a different strike. From Fox News, about the attack on the Saudi base:

At least one KC135 Air refueling plane was hit and reportedly on fire as a result of the strike earlier today, a senior US official told Fox News. A regional source said the attack involved both Iranian ballistic missiles and drones.

Pray for all of our troops deployed in harm’s way and all innocent civilians being targeted by the genocidal Iranian regime.

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