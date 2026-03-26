Israel Eliminated Terrorist Iranian Naval Commander Tangsiri

The joint U.S.-Israeli operation against the terrorist Iranian regime has scored yet another important victory with the elimination of the top Iranian naval commander.

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It was Israel that once again brought a win with the elimination of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps - Navy (IRGC-N) commander Adm. Alireza Tangsiri, as U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) commander Adm. Brad Cooper confirmed on the morning of March 26. As Cooper reminded the world, Tangsiri was a Specially Designated Global Terrorist as of 2019, with the U.S. Treasury issuing the designation.

Tangsiri’s death “from an Israeli airstrike makes the region safer,” Cooper observed. “Tangsiri commanded the IRGC-N for eight years, during which time the IRGC-N harassed thousands of innocent merchant mariners, attacked hundreds of vessels with one way attack drones and missiles, and killed countless innocent civilians.” Justice finally came for him.

Cooper also provided an update on the U.S. destruction of the Iranian Navy that Tangsiri commanded. “Since the commencement of Operation Epic Fury, 92% of the large ships in the Iranian military have been eliminated,” he declared. “As a result, IRGC-N has completely lost their ability to project power in the Middle East or around the world. Now, with the loss of their long-time leader, the IRGC-N is on an irreversible decline.”

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Related: Hezbollah Fired 3,500+ Missiles at Israeli Civilians Since Iran Operation Began

Cooper then confirmed, “U.S. military strikes on the IRGC-N will continue. Therefore, we call on every Iranian serving in the IRGC-N to immediately abandon their post and return home to avoid further risk of unnecessary injury or death.”

U.S. forces continue to eliminate threats presented by the Iranian regime, striking over 10,000 targets since the start of Operation Epic Fury. pic.twitter.com/6rTIWG9NBC — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 26, 2026

Despite insistence from the U.S. government that a surrender deal was in the works, the Iranian regime unsurprisingly continues to put forth rhetoric about total victory over the enemies of Allah. When you deal with fundamentalist Muslims who believe eternal paradise awaits them for committing atrocities against you without end, the only way to have peace is to dismantle the regime entirely. And that might be the reality Americans have to face, whether our government realizes it yet or not. Perhaps Donald Trump is beginning to do so, because he was disgusted with the Iranian regime on Thursday morning. And, as we referred to above, Trump has not told CENTCOM to stop obliterating the Iranian Navy.

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A retired military officer I know made an interesting observation yesterday, which is that the same people criticizing the Iran operation and claiming the regime there was not an imminent threat are also playing up every missile or drone strike the Iranian regime launches. If this is how much damage the Iranian regime can do to civilian and military targets with so much of their capacity destroyed, with their Navy and leadership in shambles, the officer asked, what would the regime have been able to do had we waited another year or so for the strike Trump says was certainly coming? What indeed?

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