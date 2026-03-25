Hezbollah Fired 3,500+ Missiles at Israeli Civilians Since Iran Operation Began

Children, parents, and grandparents lie dead as Iranian and Hezbollah missiles continue to bombard Israeli civilian targets. Hezbollah alone has fired more than 3,000 missiles at Israel in support of its beleaguered paymasters in Tehran.

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Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar shared his letter to the United Nations Security Council on X Wednesday. “Since March 2nd, Hezbollah has indiscriminately fired over 3,500 missiles, drones and UAVs at Israel,” he explained. “Only yesterday, 27 year old Nuriel Dubin was murdered by a Hezbollah missile strike. I call on the UN Security Council to unequivocally condemn Hezbollah and designate the Iranian terror proxy as a terrorist organization.” Unfortunately, the United Nations almost always sides with Muslim terrorists.

Nouriel Dovin was killed by a Hezbollah missile near Kibbutz Ayelet HaShahar in northern Israel.



She lived in Margaliot with her fiancé, Yedid Sabagui - they were set to marry in September.



Hezbollah and the Iranian regime target civilians.



May her memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/HKSP77PmAK — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) March 25, 2026

The deadly Hezbollah barrage and the inaction of the Lebanese government force Israeli troops to take action to defend their sovereignty and their people. When UN representatives and other government officials from around the world complain about Israeli strikes in Lebanon, what they are really complaining about is strikes on Hezbollah terror targets.

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And if we think this is a problem isolated to Israel, we are delusional. There are an unknown number of Hezbollah terrorist cells in the United States, and the brother of a Hezbollah commander recently tried to blow up a Michigan synagogue and school.

For Our VIPs: Iranian Regime’s Surrender Demands Are Thoroughly Outrageous

We are seeing the same horrible story replaying as occurred during the recent Hamas-Israel war (which never really ended; Hamas and Israeli soldiers still periodically fight as the terrorists are simply regrouping and consolidating power while occasionally lashing out across the border). During that war, Hezbollah peppered northern Israel with missiles nearly every week, sometimes multiple days in a row. Some towns were mostly destroyed by the bombing, like Metula, as reservist Dudi Lev told PJ Media last year. But there were no protests and no mass media campaigns on behalf of those Israeli civilians in Western nations.

And there was no international board of peace to give money to the Israeli civilians, no effort to gather billions of dollars and rebuild. The Trump administration has scheduled $10 billion to go to Gaza — $10 billion of American taxpayers’ money — while the victims of Hamas and Hezbollah are once again hiding in shelters and wondering if the sky-borne shower of death will ever stop.

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And what will happen at the end of this operation? If there is no regime change in Iran, the regime will continue to fight Americans and Israelis at every opportunity, either directly or through its proxies like Hamas and Hezbollah.

Westerners suffer from cultural imperialism, where we want to believe that all peoples have the same basic goals and standards as we do. How Americans can believe that when they see every day how evil even the Democrat Party is, I don’t know, but this self-delusion is why we make so many mistakes with the Muslim world.

The Israeli government at least is completely clear-sighted about the threat of the Iranian regime, an existential threat. If only we would adopt the view of the nation that is far and away our best ally, and be wary of Muslim dictatorships that may not have our best interests at heart.

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