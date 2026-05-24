Bribing Activists and Pushing Jew-Hatred: A Roundup of Crazy on College Campuses

From the nursing school offering rewards to students who claim to find curricular bias to the commencement diatribes against Israel to anti-ICE “sanctuary” campuses, academia continues to make itself a cesspool of Marxist indoctrination.

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The University of Washington School of Nursing in Seattle is trying to ensure that the next generation of medical professionals is obsessed with immutable external characteristics rather than excellent healthcare. A project that says it is supposed to push “alignment of UW School of Nursing curriculum with anti-racist and DEI principles” and “[r]educe harm to students, staff, faculty, and patients from BIPOC and other historically marginalized communities” is encouraging students to assess curricula from other schools within the university and submit all alleged instances of bias to enter to win a $50 gift card. There’s nothing like bribing students to invent discrimination.

Speaking of woke activism, the Young Democratic Socialists of America at the University of Cincinnati are bragging about “SANCTUARY CAMPUS WINS” on Instagram, including a “teach-in” claiming ICE is part of a history of government overreach, electing two pro-illegal migration student government members, and Board of Trustee sit-ins where they held signs saying “CRUSH ICE” and “MELT ICE.” It is illegal to interfere with immigration enforcement, protect illegal aliens, or incite violence against/intimidate federal officers.

Not that these facts stopped Augsburg University in Minnesota, which, according to Campus Reform, “mobilized a campus-wide response to federal immigration enforcement operations, expanding accommodations and support systems for immigrant students amid heightened ICE activity near campus.”

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Meanwhile, violent antisemitism continues to be a feature of many universities. For instance, at Georgetown University Law Center, student backlash to the selection of Northwestern University President Morton Schapiro and his “harmful” “Zionist” opinions were so great that Schapiro withdrew from being commencement speaker.

Campus Reform also reported on May 24:

Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, reinstated its Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter after a short suspension over an Instagram post that university officials said alluded to antisemitic tropes. Duke’s Office for Institutional Equity found that the March 13 post, which included a 1970 Black Panther Party graphic depicting “U.S. imperialism” and “Zionism” as pigs, did not violate university policy because there was “insufficient information to support the existence of a hostile educational environment.”

Understandably, multiple Jewish students are unhappy over the decision, as they definitely feel they are dealing with a hostile environment. In my opinion, SJP should not be allowed on the campus at all. The organization has a track record of promoting terrorism and violent antisemitism at numerous universities.

Finally, after University of Michigan Professor Derek Peterson used his commencement address to accuse Israel of unjust war in Gaza and encourage students to “sing for pro-Palestinian student activists,” UM’s president offered a formal apology. But the largest undergraduate school at UM, the College of Literature, Science, and the Arts (LSA), issued a letter defending Peterson and asserting that critics were merely “Islamophobic.”

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The Holocaust did not begin in Germany with the death camps. It began with propaganda against Jews, businesses and universities targeting Jewish people, harassment on the streets, riots against Jews and their businesses, and laws making them second-class citizens. So many of the early Nazi policies are now happening in America, with universities at the epicenter of the crisis, that it is truly terrifying.

As Thomas Sowell exposed in Intellectuals and Society, the intelligentsia has been inspiring death, war, terrorism, economic catastrophe, crime, and mayhem for well over a century with their poisonous ideas.

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