Watch: Navy Secretary Hung Cao Commissions His Son at Naval Academy

Navy Secretary Hung Cao and his family are truly an example of the American Dream. Cao’s family escaped the massacres of the Communists in their native Vietnam and took refuge in America. Now Cao is heading the most powerful Navy in the world, and he just commissioned his son as a U.S. Marine Corps second lieutenant, graduate of a prestigious military academy.

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Secretary Cao released an inspiring video, including part of his 2026 commencement speech at the U.S. Naval Academy and his son Gabriel expressing his enthusiasm for serving our nation. Cao himself graduated from USNA and served as a Navy diver, and then as an explosive ordnance disposal officer, retiring as recently as 2021. Now his son is following in his footsteps.

Today's graduation in Annapolis was the proud convergence of two of my greatest honors: leading the Department of the Navy and being a father.



To the parents and families: thank you for raising these remarkable young men and women, and for planting the seed of service.



To my… pic.twitter.com/wrkKFYhuFn — Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao (@SECNAV) May 23, 2026

Cao proudly said in the video, "This was a graduation at the United States Naval Academy, where my son, my oldest, was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps." He told the graduating class of new Navy and Marine officers, "This is the first day of your career as a commissioned officer. From where we stand, knowing both the trials and tribulations, as well as the adventures that you will face and enjoy, we couldn't be more excited for you."

He told them, "Class of 2026, you stand on the shoulders of giants who went before you, but never forget, those who helped you get there. Whether it's your parents, grandparents, aunt, uncle, foster parents, or mentor, they've celebrated every milestone and have been there for every setback. Remember where you came from, because these are the people who will love you even when it's hard and miss you the most when you're far away from home." He added, "Congratulations, Class of 2026. As you enter the fleet, know this. I'm never above you, never below you. I'm always beside you. Semper fi and hooyah."

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Cao excitedly said after the ceremony, "30 years after I graduated, my son graduates, and I get to present this commission... So it's pretty surreal." His son explained, "It's an honor. It makes it a lot more personal, obviously, when it's your dad signing my commission, saying that I was — I was good enough to follow in his footsteps." Beaming, Secretary Cao replied, "I'm just proud of my son who chose to serve this great nation."

Look at the Biblical message Secretary Cao put at the bottom of his son's commission:

Thirty years after I graduated, and exactly one month after I assumed the duties and responsibilities as the acting Secretary of the Navy, I got to sign my own son’s commission and speak at his graduation. Only God could have orchestrated this. https://t.co/cnplYGQpFn pic.twitter.com/A8p08QIwmd — Hung Cao (@HungCao_VA) May 22, 2026

Hung Cao has been making waves in state and national politics for years, even when he didn't win his elections. The then-Senate candidate said during his 2024 campaign, “My family was one of the last to escape Saigon before it fell to the Communists. I know what it's like to lose your country. We are losing ours today.”

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His powerful campaign ad featured him knocking on wood before saying that was the scariest sound a citizen of a Communist country could hear, and that it was the last sound his parents heard before the Vietnamese Commies took their fathers away. "That's the sound of losing your freedom, of always living in fear. That's my family's real life story," he said. "America saved my life."

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I'm Hung Cao. My family was one of the last to escape Saigon before it fell to the Communists. I know what it's like to lose your country. We are losing ours today.



November 5th is Liberation Day. President Trump and I will save America and make it great again.



Watch below👇 pic.twitter.com/j7uJ8P99jO — Hung Cao (@HungCao_VA) May 31, 2024

Cao's family were once refugees from Commie tyranny, and now they're proud U.S. citizens, helping protect the country that once saved them.

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