Paxton Investigates Texas Schools for Islamic Terror Ties

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is now investigating the connection between multiple Texas schools and a literal Islamic terrorist organization.

Cypress-Fairbanks and Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School Districts (ISDs) are tied to the Islamic Games of North America. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), which is a designated foreign terrorist organization (FTO), sponsors the Islamic Games, according to Paxton’s Jan. 28 press release. Don’t be fooled by CAIR’s name — the jihad-loving group is much more interested in principle in killing non-Muslims than in establishing amicable relations with them.

Weirdly enough, when the Islamic Games of North America announced in November that Bridgeland High School would host its event in October 2026, the New Jersey chapter of CAIR was the sponsor. It is not clear why the pro-terrorist organization’s New Jersey chapter would be sponsoring an event in Texas, but I think Paxton is right to be very suspicious, both on account of CAIR’s avowed ideology and on account of the sponsorship from across the country.

Colleyville Heritage High School also planned to host the Dallas Islamic Games in May, according to Paxton’s press release.

Both of the events are now either canceled or rescheduled, but Paxton is still determined to investigate the connection between CAIR and the Texas schools via the Islamic Games.

“The spread of radical Islam in Texas must be stopped, and if school districts are continuing to promote or partner with organizations tied to an FTO, that ends now,” Paxton stated. “I will ensure that taxpayers’ dollars are not materially supporting activities by Islamist terrorists in violation of Texas law.”

His press release contained the following background:

On November 18, 2025, Governor Greg Abbott designated CAIR as a foreign terrorist organization and transnational criminal organization under Texas law. On January 21, 2026, Governor Abbott notified school officials that Texas law prohibits this illegal activity from taking place on public school property. As Texas’s Chief Law Enforcement Officer, Attorney General Paxton will ensure that state law is enforced and that taxpayer funds are not used to materially support terrorist organizations or their affiliates.

Hence, Paxton is calling on the ISDs to hand over communications, contracts, and any other relevant documents regarding the Islamic Games-CAIR connection.

Paxton already had to put a kibosh on the East Plano Islamic Center (“EPIC”) project, which would have destroyed hundreds of acres in Texas and formed a hub for Islamism in the state. While Texas is run by Republicans, under the Biden administration, it was a hotspot of the open borders crisis, and its status as a border state has long made it a destination for illegal aliens — including many radical Muslims.

JihadWatch explained that CAIR will not denounce genocidal slogans or Islamic verses calling for the murder of non-Muslims. CAIR is linked to Hamas, too. No wonder Texas leaders want CAIR out of their schools.

