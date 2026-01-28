Australian Hospital Used Alias for Bondi Victim to Hide Her Jewish Identity

Australia has a massive problem with antisemitic violence, partly due to mass Islamic migration, as we saw with the ISIS-inspired massacre at a Bondi Beach Hanukkah celebration in December. It turns out that there is such a problem with violent antisemitism in the country that one hospital tried to cover up the Jewish identity of a Bondi victim to “protect” her from further harm.

Sydney’s Liverpool Hospital treated Rosalia Shikhverg after the elderly woman received shrapnel and gunshot wounds to the head during the Bondi massacre committed by Islamic terrorists. Shikhverg spoke to Sky News Australia about her shock and fear when she found out the hospital had given her the alias “Karen Jones.” While the hospital claimed to be protecting her from the media, recent stories of Muslim nurses threatening to kill Jews convinced Shikhverg that the hospital also feared some of the staff couldn’t be trusted.

BREAKING: West Sydney hospital in a heavily multicultural area secretly changed the name and religion of a Jewish shooting victim from Bondi while she was under their care.



— Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) January 28, 2026

Just ponder that for a moment. Islamists and radical, Jew-hating leftists have so taken over Australia that it was actually dangerous for the victim of an antisemitic terrorist attack to use her real name while receiving medical treatment in a Sydney hospital. No wonder such a tragedy as the deadliest anti-Jewish attack outside Israel since Oct. 7, 2023, took place there. After all, Australian police authorities knew that Bondi killers Naveed and Sajid Akram had ties to a Sydney-based ISIS terror cell, and police investigated at least one of the two because of these ties. Yet the father and son escaped arrest and were therefore free to gun down more than a dozen people at Bondi Beach. That is disgraceful.

Speaking of disgraceful, Shikhverg recounted how staff told her that they would remove her identifying wristband as she went to surgery. “They cut my band, and they put on a new band with the name ‘Karen Jones’ without any religion,” she said.

Shikhverg and her husband were skeptical of the claim that this insistence on hiding her Jewish identity was connected to media and not internal staff problems. Why should it matter for media if her wristband had a fake name? And why didn’t other Bondi victims at different hospitals use aliases? It was a measure specific to this hospital.

JFEED added context:

The fear expressed by the Shikhvergs is rooted in a recent history of radicalization within the Western Sydney medical community. In early 2025, two nurses at the nearby Bankstown Hospital were suspended and investigated after a viral video showed them boasting that they would send Israeli patients to "hell" and refused to treat them. Rosalia believes that the staff at Liverpool Hospital were not protecting her from the media, but were instead terrified of how their own colleagues or the local community might react to a Jewish terror victim on the ward. She described crying throughout her entire stay, feeling that she had been forced to hide who she was in her own country.

It’s hardly surprising that the shooting and then the hospital experience should traumatize Shikhverg. Not only did a Hanukkah beach celebration turn bloody, but she couldn’t even be sure she was safe from retribution among people supposedly dedicated to saving lives regardless of religious beliefs.

