‘Paxton Will Never Let You Down’: Trump Drops Senate Endorsement

President Donald Trump has finally issued a much-anticipated endorsement for the Senate Republican primary runoff election in Texas, and he chose one of the toughest MAGA warriors in our nation.

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Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has consistently targeted sanctuary policies, opposed illegal Islamist takeovers and jihad, secured a settlement for the first-ever detransition clinic, defended unborn babies, helped taxpayers, and always stood up both to Democrats and weak Republican establishment members. As Trump truly observed Tuesday, “Ken Paxton has gone through a lot, in many cases, very unfairly, but he is a Fighter, and knows how to WIN… KEN PAXTON WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

In his May 19 Truth Social post, Trump expressed his enthusiasm for Texas, which of course voted for him in the last election, and described Paxton as “extremely loyal to me and our AMAZING MAGA MOVEMENT.” While calling incumbent Sen. John Cornyn a “good man” with whom he “worked well,” Trump noted that the RINO senator “was very late in backing me in what turned out to be a Historic Run for the Republican Nomination, and then, the Presidency, itself, both of which were Landslide Victories and, more importantly, gave us the Country that we have today — THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA.”

In contrast, Trump enthused, Paxton ”is a WINNER! Ken is a Strong Supporter of TERMINATING THE FILIBUSTER and, very importantly, THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, something which polls at 87%, including Dumocrats, and yet can’t seem to get approved. Perhaps Ken can help move these important elements of Government forward because with the Filibuster.”

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Trump is worried that otherwise, Democrats will eliminate the filibuster if they retake control of Congress and add two new states to the union while also packing the Supreme Court with their “Dream Number of 21 Justices from the 9 that we currently have — And these new Justices will be Radical Left Lunatics!" He added, "Two years ago, our Country was DEAD — Now we have the ‘HOTTEST’ Country anywhere in the World — And I want to keep it that way. Ken Paxton will help me do that, MAKING AMERICA BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!”

The president continued:

Ken is a true MAGA Warrior who has ALWAYS delivered for Texas, and will continue to do so in the United States Senate. He will tirelessly fight to continue the Great Growth of our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations (I just delivered the Largest Tax and Regulation Cuts in American History!), and Advance MADE IN THE U.S.A., Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Champion Texas Oil & Gas, Advocate for our Amazing Farmers and Ranchers, Promote School Choice, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Support our Incredible Military/Veterans, Safeguard our Elections, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment.

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Trump concluded by emphasizing how important it is to have fighters who battle for their constituents and the good of America rather than waffling back-and-forth between policy standpoints:

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Our Country needs Fighters, and also Loyalty to the Cause of Greatness. We can never allow what happened to the United States of America during the Corrupt Biden Administration, to happen again. In Texas alone, just look at the Border, with the Highest Level Criminals allowed to run through your State, totally unvetted and unchecked, through an Open Border Policy that was a Laughingstock all over the World. I came in, and fixed it, IMMEDIATELY. I will not permit those dark and dangerous days to come back! WE HAVE ALREADY MADE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, BUT NOW, WE WANT TO MAKE OUR NATION BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE. Therefore, Ken Paxton has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next United States Senator from the Great State of Texas – KEN PAXTON WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!

Now get out and vote, Texas!

I am incredibly honored to have President Trump’s COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT.



No one has ever fought harder for the American people than President Trump, and I look forward to championing his America First agenda in the Senate!



Texas, get out and VOTE! pic.twitter.com/vGcWH4ZwaD — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) May 19, 2026

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