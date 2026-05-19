‘Economic Fury’: U.S. Treasury Targets Iranian Exchange and Hamas Flotilla Fools

The U.S. Treasury Department has announced new measures to target an Iranian currency exchange and its connected companies, along with multiple members of the pro-jihad flotilla to Gaza, as part of “Operation Economic Fury.”

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Operation Epic Fury against the genocidal Iranian regime has been stalling, as the Trump administration keeps hoping the remaining murderous mullahs will agree to a peace deal, which the fanatical Islamic ideologues will certainly never do. But while Donald Trump just called off another military strike, his administration continues to target the Iranian regime in other ways, including through economic sanctions.

On Tuesday, May 19, the U.S. Treasury Department posted on X, “Today, as a part of Economic Fury, Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control designated a prominent Iranian foreign currency exchange house and associated front companies that oversee hundreds of millions of dollars in transactions on behalf of sanctioned Iranian banks.”

Treasury emphasized the financial scope and influence of the entities in question: “Collectively, Iranian exchange houses facilitate billions of dollars in foreign currency transactions each year, enabling the regime and its armed forces to evade sanctions, access the international financial system, and move funds derived from oil and petrochemical sales.”

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The Iranian regime is the world’s worst state sponsor of terrorism, fully committed to endless jihad against Christians, Jews, and even other Muslims who are not so radical. This requires a great deal of money. That is why the Treasury Department’s latest move is so important.

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As for the latest Hamas flotilla — which is wasting yet more of the time of Israeli authorities, who always go out of their way to treat the rabid Jew-haters in these flotillas well and return them home — Treasury is also revealing the truth behind that false front.

“Today, Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control is taking action against four individuals associated with the pro-Hamas flotilla organized by the U.S.-designated Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad that is attempting to access Gaza in support of Hamas,” the department posted on Tuesday. “OFAC is also taking action against key actors operating within Hamas-aligned Muslim Brotherhood networks. Hamas relies on a diverse web of international partners to expand its malign political influence, facilitate violent terrorist activity, and undermine international efforts to achieve lasting peace in Gaza.”

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Once again, a provocation for the sake of provocation: another so-called “humanitarian aid flotilla” with no humanitarian aid. This time, two violent Turkish groups - Mavi Marmara and IHH, the latter designated as a terrorist organization - are part of the provocation.



The… — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 18, 2026

It is amazing how many billions of dollars globally are poured into Jihad activities every single year. Islamic terrorism is one of the biggest industries in our world, and the most alarming part is that not only do most of the 50 Muslim nations support terrorism (Somaliland being a rare exception), but a significant number of Western nations are happy to contribute as well.

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