The Left's Plan for Global Domination: 'Don't Be Racist, Let Us Behead You'

By now, you have likely heard that "diversity" tried to sever the head of a special needs man in Belfast, Ireland. The video is horrific, and though I hate to say this, I am glad it was captured on camera. (GRAPHIC WARNING)

Advertisement

The gruesome photo of the Muslim attacker, sitting on his victim, definitely holding a blade over his head, has ignited the long-overdue revolt against decades of murders, assaults, and rapes, none of which would have happened if the communists running the UK didn't import third-world savages, whose Quran tells them it's fine to do all those things.

This isn't the first time a Muslim has stabbed a white person in the UK for no reason. In fact, it's not the only stabbing this week.

PJ Media's own Robert Spencer, who is also the man behind jihadwatch.org, reported a separate attack on a 17-year-old UK "infidel" woman.

Violent Muslims, many masquerading as "asylum seekers," have been wreaking mountains of havoc across Western Europe for years.

FACT-O-RAMA! Roughly 84% of England's "Asian grooming gangs" are Pakistani Muslims. Globalist pig-people invented the phrase "Asian grooming gangs" to lead us away from the truth.

Related: UK Government on Verge of Making It Illegal to Tell the Truth

The recent Belfast atrocity isn't a one-off. The religion of pieces (I call it that because of its believers' uncanny ability to blow themselves to pieces while surrounded by "infidels") has been busy.

GRAPHIC WARNING

This UK family went for a walk. The father was stabbed and almost died. His attackers mocked him as "lucky" that he didn't.

Advertisement

People are fed up and are demanding change. Laughably, the globalist reptiles have turned to their only response, ragged though it is: "If you stand up against years of murders and sexual assaults that your replacements have committed, you're a 'racist.'"

That scheme, meant to control people into accepting their own extinction, has lost its punch, as you can see from the protests happening throughout the UK:

🚨 BREAKING: Massive crowds are flooding the streets in towns and cities across the UK, demanding an end to mass migration.



The British revolution has begun. pic.twitter.com/DQt886TCTd — The British Patriot (@TheBritLad) June 13, 2026

The Operation Mockingbird media mud puppies are doing what they can to hide the truth and demonize the righteous.

In one of the most embarrassing headlines I've seen, NBC goes with a double-barreled shot of codswallop: Elon Musk under fire for stoking anti-immigrant riots in Belfast.

This is a typical deception that communists use: A leftist will complain about something, in this case, Elon Musk, and the left's sycophants in the press will use this person's "outrage" and report back with words such as "uproar" and "under fire" to attack him, in what is nothing more than a poorly choreographed ruse. Somehow, Musk, and not the savage with the knife, is to blame. Nor are the politicians who orchestrated the entire subterfuge of bringing the third world into our civil societies, all under the charade of "virtue."

Advertisement

FACT-O-RAMA! These coordinated attacks on Musk just happen to coincide with the fact that he became the world's first trillionaire, and we know how much communists hate rich people who create jobs and wealth for others, making capitalism look like a far better choice than starving under Marxism.

Retard blames Elon Musk and the far right for the protests in Belfast. They refuse to acknowledge people have had enough and they'll blame anyone except the real culprits pic.twitter.com/MzLmfseKGk — Retard Finder (@IfindRetards) June 12, 2026

The lefty press "forgot" to tell you that the only people blaming Musk are globalist skanks and their useful idiots. Musk isn't stoking anything. His "crime" is pointing out the truth:

Murderous migrants beheading innocent people in their hometown is what’s making people angry, not social media. - Elon Musk

The only thing more shameless than NBC's article is the police, who, despite decades of similar attacks, can never seem to attribute a motive for the weekly carnage:

Graphic video of the attack spread quickly and widely on social media. Police have not revealed a motive for the stabbing attack but said it’s not believed to be terrorism. Ogilvie’s family has implored people not to use the attack for political gain or violence, while stressing the “valuable contribution” that migrants make to society.

Advertisement

VALUABLE CONTRIBUTION-O-RAMA! Roughly 68% of Muslims in England and Wales are living off welfare, and 55% are unemployed!

No motive, you say? Once again, Robert Spencer offers a clue that the cops in England can't won't accept: "The Qur’an says 'When you meet the unbelievers, strike the necks.' (47:4)"

British patriot Tommy Robinson is also being blamed for not wanting English heads "redistributed."

Did the Minister of Northern Ireland just blame Tommy Robinson and Elon Musk for the attempted beheading in Belfast? pic.twitter.com/dL1gcQYRgY — Vitamvivere (@Vitamvivere) June 12, 2026

The plan to walk us into our own genocide was simple, outlandishly dumb, and yet shockingly effective:

Assure people that there is nothing worse than a "racist"; Further assure people that if they disagree with the communist turd burglars, then they are "racist."

Weak people did what weak people do: they complied. Stronger people are rising up.

The globalist orcs are in a panic. Western white people were supposed to weakly — and quietly — accept our fate. Why isn't that working? I have an idea:

HISTORICAL FACT-O-RAMA! Japan thought England and the U.S. would be too "soft" to fight in WWII. Three years, eight months, and 26 days after Pearl Harbor, almost every Japanese city had been turned to rubble, and between 500,000 and 900,000 civilians were dead. Germany wasn't looking too good either.

Advertisement

If you've read my stuff before, you know that everything in this tweet below is true:

Elon Musk: “Only by protesting REPEATEDLY and LOUDLY will there be any change!!”



Labour & Leftists: Elon Musk is Racist 🙄



This is gaslighting & psychological warfare.



Communist tactic to control the narrative & deflect blame from the communists responsible.



Beware of… pic.twitter.com/w6LCdWGuOg — Lozzy B 🇦🇺𝕏 (@TruthFairy131) June 11, 2026

In what is possibly the most nauseating show of traitorous behavior in the UK since Lord Haw-Haw, a Northern Ireland politician, Michelle O'Neil, bends her knee and apologizes to local Muslims for her citizens' refusal to shut up and surrender their heads.

Northern Ireland's First Minister, Michelle O'Neill, posted a video NOT to support or understand her people, but to meet with a group of Muslims and Africans to tell them that she supports them and that she will NOT tolerate the racism.



Deport her too. pic.twitter.com/bAgV4IkIpX — UK FREEDOM 🇬🇧 (@UKFREEDOMUNITE) June 13, 2026

The protests this week were as avoidable as the decades of violent crimes committed against white British people: if the politicians didn't create the situation, none of this would have occurred.

Related: The World Has Come Down With a Scorching Case of 'Liberal Fatigue'; Hilarity Ensues

The UK's prime minister, Keir Starmer, has a choice: side with his country, or with the commie demons who made him wealthy and powerful. For this reason, I fear for the people.

Advertisement

After all, how dare you not want this for your daughter, you BIGOT?:

14-year-old British girl attacked by 15 youths in the UK outside Zara store.



It's important to note that the girl sought shelter in the store and was kicked out by security.



She then tried calling for help and nobody came.



She is now in the hospital pic.twitter.com/KoLcmXSvGD — Braeden (@BraedenSorbo) March 15, 2026

As I was writing this article, Robert Spencer wrote this:

Related beheading: Italian Woman Beheaded as Attacker Recites Passages From a Book. Yeah, THAT Book.

The existential Muslim threat is no joke, nor are the consequences for the politicians who allowed, nay, forced it to happen. England is going full sic semper tyrannis, and I can't disagree.

Muslims have been attacking the United States for decades. If you think Islam-inspired decapitations and various other killings and atrocities aren't going to happen here in the U.S., you haven't been paying attention.

FIGHT BACK. Become a PJ Media VIP member today, and you will be fighting for free speech. The globalists want to silence every news outlet that reports the truth of what they are up to. Do not allow that to happen.

Click HERE, now, use promo code FIGHT, and get into the battle. Or find a way to explain to your daughter why she has to wear a hijab, lest she get beaten up.