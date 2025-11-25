UK Government On Verge of Making It Illegal to Tell the Truth

The UK’s far-left government has been working for quite some time on trying to define the concept of “Islamophobia.” This is urgently needed, Labour Party wonks are telling British citizens, because of a rise in “hate crimes” against Muslims. Who says there has been such a rise? The same Muslim groups that are pushing for the criminalization of “Islamophobia,” as well as the Labour government itself. Could Labour really be trying to solidify its hold on the Muslim vote by destroying the freedom of speech and imposing Sharia blasphemy laws through the back door, designed as efforts to stamp out “hate”? Why, of course they could. In fact, that is exactly what they’re doing.

As is the usual practice in such cases, leftists are obscuring the real issues with false premises and straw men. The Telegraph reported Monday that “stereotyping grooming gangs as Muslim could fall foul of a definition of Islamophobia being considered by the Government.” Now, no one who is informed about the rampant problem of rape gangs in the U.K. that victimized and destroyed the lives of hundreds of thousands of British girls could maintain that they are all Muslim down to the last man. However, as Holy Hell: Islam’s Abuse of Women and the Infidels Who Enable It shows, not only have the vast majority of the perpetrators been Muslims, but most of the victims were non-Muslim British girls.

In fact, for decades, British officials passed up numerous opportunities to do something to stop the rape gangs and protect British girls. They did so precisely because they feared the professional and even personal ruin that would almost certainly follow being accused of “Islamophobia” and “racism.”

Instead of correcting this suicidal myopia and acting to save the British nation before it’s too late, the Labour government of Prime Minister Keir Starmer is working to codify this massive cowardice into law. The Telegraph states that “‘prejudicial’ stereotyping or racialization of Muslims which is designed to stir up racial hatred is said to be one strand of a definition [of Islamophobia] drawn up by a working group for ministers.”

This is red meat for leftists who think they can use the force of the state to stamp out “hate” and enforce the multicultural paradise of their dreams. All they’ll end up doing, as is always the case under leftist governments, is terrifying the populace into submission and moving Britain ever closer to becoming an authoritarian state.

If this understanding of Islamophobia is adopted and is criminalized in British law, how will British authorities react when citizens repeat what has been known for years about these rape gangs? As far back as 2014, the Jay Report, an independent inquiry into child sexual exploitation in the British town of Rotherham, found that the rape gangs had victimized over 1,400 girls, and that the perpetrators were overwhelmingly Pakistani Muslims.

In 2017, the Times of London reported that a British think-tank “looked at 58 cases of grooming gangs identified in the UK between 2005 and 2017, which led to 264 convictions for grooming. Of the 264 offenders, 84% were of Asian heritage, mostly Pakistani; 8% were black and 7% were white.” If someone in Britain repeats those facts now, will that constitute “prejudicial stereotyping” of Muslims and end up with the person pointing out the truth being arrested?

What if someone points out that the Qur’an allows Muslim men to have sexual relations with up to four wives as well as the “captives of the right hand” (4:3, 4:24, 23:1-6, 33:50, 70:30)? Throughout the history of Islam, this has led in numerous countries to the mass rape of non-Muslim women. Will pointing that out in Britain now constitute “prejudicial stereotyping” of Muslims, designed to “stir up racial hatred”?

How will British authorities determine whether someone is trying to stir up racial hatred or is legitimately concerned about the well-being of British girls? To make a subjective evaluation of the reasons why someone says or does something make the difference between whether or not it is considered a criminal act is foolish in the extreme. If Labour succeeds in doing this, the only certainty is that British prisons will end up being filled with people whose only crime was to repeat truths that the government preferred to keep concealed.

Britain could be in its last days as a free society. Its death, if it comes, will come by its own hand, with the left pulling the trigger.

