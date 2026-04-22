I Did Not Have California Burrito Stand Hospice Centers on the Old Check List Today

California is the land of miracles. One of these miracles is a hospice with a 97% survival rate. Indeed, people walk away from many of these hospice arrangements in Los Angeles County about as well as when they signed up. And the people arranging their "care," so to speak, drive away in the Maybachs. And so it goes in what used to be — long, long ago — the well-run Golden State.

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But then Democrats took over. They flooded the zone with unthinking zombie leaders who believe politics is their religion and giving away billions in taxpayer money is their personal tithe.

Yet, even I, your humble correspondent who follows the California fraud stories every week in the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, didn't have burrito stand hospice centers on my punch list.

Here's the usual weekly fraud list, give or take:

High-speed train over-spending and under-delivering.

Homeless billions gone missing.

COVID unemployment billions going to state prisoners or Nigerian princes.

Free spending for illegal alien trans surgeries quadrupling Medi-Cal (Medicaid) costs.

Paying non-profits to riot.

Laws forbidding voter ID.

voter ID. Spending other people's money for unfettered illegal immigration.

Dispensing FireAid money to political friends.

Fake day care centers with Maybach-driving owners.

Hospice "companies" with no or living patients.

The list continues, but readers of PJ Media know most of these by heart, so I'll just cut to the chase.

Told You So: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Newsom's Free Chesticles for Illegals Helped Quadruple CA's Medi-Cal Costs

In testimony before the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the California Hospice and Palliative Care Association, Sheila Clark, didn't want to bust the chops of California officials, but said there are too few checks and balances over the alleged businesses claiming to run hospice organizations.

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California hit a new low today.. 🤦🏻‍♂️



🚨 Sheila Clark, President and CEO of the California Hospice and Palliative Care Association revealed there are literally BURRITO STANDS that are listed as Certified Hospice Facilities



“How do you put a Hospice in a burrito stand in… pic.twitter.com/IihXHiO1DB — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) April 22, 2026

She told the gape-mouthed crowd, "You'd be amazed at how many hospices — the door you can walk up to in California — and nobody's there."

Well, actually, we'd all believe that now, after independent journalists walked up and knocked on doors, found nobody home, and discovered millions of dollars evaporating into the ether.

That's bad enough, but with the overwhelming amounts of fraud turning up now and riling up taxpayers, the corrupt legislative Democrats in both California and Washington are making it harder for Joe Citizen to find out who's running the scams by hiding addresses, or, in California's case, trying to criminalize reporting about this billion-dollar rip-off. Washington state Democrats cut off independent reporters from the Olympia reporter pool — you know, the army of other Nick Shirleys doing these kinds of exposés.

But Clark wasn't done with her observations about those empty "hospice" offices.

There is five months worth of mail that you can see stacked up from CMS [Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services] and nobody's there. And that passed a survey! How did that happen? How do you put a hospice in a burrito stand in California? How do you put a hospice in a tire store in California? That all had to be vetted through licensure and certification and accreditation.

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Who's minding the burrito stand, anyhoo? Not California, though Gavin Newsom keeps touting how he cut off 280 licensees but failed to notice that "hospice" centers have exploded by 1,500% in recent years in his state. Newsom also missed how most of the nation's hospice centers are in L.A. County. He also missed that building in L.A. County with 89 hospice centers, most of which are unattended.

And Gavin's fine not knowing, by the way. When he's not commenting on his money laundering book "sales" or chasing out more than $1 trillion in wealth from his state by his failure to forcefully speak against the "billionaire" wealth tax, he's failing to speak about this assault on speech and the public purse. This effort is colloquially called the Stop Nick Shirley Act. Its chief sponsor, Mia Bonta, is married to Newsom's wingman, Attorney General Rob Bonta. Yes, the protector of free speech in California, Rob Bonta, is married to the woman who wrote the bill criminalizing speech.

Democrats aren't so much politicians as they are gangsters.

Sheila Clark has apparently been howling at the moon about these fraudulent hospice centers for a while, but a quick check shows that her public remarks came only after the head of CMS, Dr. Mehmet Oz, began knocking on doors to find empty offices in L.A. County. Shirley followed.

Believe It: California Democrats Find a Way to Shut Up Investigative Journalists and Cover for Illegal Aliens

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Dr. Oz told Johnny-come-lately CBS, the local outfit where news is news to them, "If they steal the money, they'll steal your health, they'll steal your life."

And they'll steal California and U.S. taxpayer money.

I'll have the carne asada burrito with a side of extra spicy morphine.









Did you realize that the Schumer Shutdown is still going on? And it appears no one is doing anything about it. So, while there's rampant fraud apace, PJ Media is reporting on it.

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