California Democrats Find a Way to Shut Up Investigative Journalists and Cover for Illegal Aliens

California Democrats are peeved that independent journalist Nick Shirley and others like him are making them look bad. They can't have Americans know that Gavin Newsom's party has lost billions in tax dollars. They plan to hide their lies so Nick Shirley and other indy journalists can't report the grift.

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Believe it.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta's wife, Mia, a leftist state assembly member, has introduced AB 2624. The bill would fulfill a need that no one needs or asked for except for the professional grifters receiving big dollars from their buddies in government who want to hide it from the media. They want to hide the identities of the people running the programs under the guise of protecting illegal immigrants.

Under the bill, the press would be prevented from any meaningful reporting on the grift through fines, jail time, and orders to remove the content from media outlets. It sounds like the actions of tyrants.

Here's CalMatters' description of AB 2624.

This bill would similarly establish an address confidentiality program for a designated immigration support services provider, employee, or volunteer, as defined, who faces threats of violence or harassment from the public because of their affiliation with a designated immigration support services facility. This bill would additionally prohibit a person, business, or association from soliciting, selling, or trading on the internet or social media the personal information or image of a designated immigration support services provider, employee, or volunteer with the intent described above [emphasis added].

Prior restraint much?

The upshot is that people hiding their taxpayer-grifting fake daycares, overpaid hospice centers — that have an over 50% survival rate — and other colossal fiscal black holes will be shielded by Democrats under a bill Mia Bonta calls "privacy for immigration support services providers," or, as Nick Shirley calls it, "The Stop Nick Shirley Act."

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California is trying to pass a bill that would criminalize investigative journalism with misdemeanors, $10,000 fines, imprisonment, and content takedown.



The proposed bill is titled AB 2624 and was made after I exposed mass fraud by immigrant groups in America.



Under AB 2624,… pic.twitter.com/4p0SjO7hOZ — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) April 13, 2026

This also could be called the Protect CHIRLA Act. This organization helped create the conditions for the June 2025 L.A. riots. Its raison d'être is to help illegal aliens get free stuff while they are evading the law.

Mia Bonta explained that people giving away tax dollars to people illegally in the country, including "legal aid, humanitarian relief, case management, and advocacy, are facing targeted harassment." This alleged harassment includes "receiving death threats, being targeted at courthouses, and facing coordinated online docs and campaigns, even facing this vitriol at their homes."

Nick Shirley knocking on your business office door is now a five alarm fire to the grifters.

Bonta wants the same protections for protecting illegal aliens as abortion providers receive by making a "violation of this prohibition punishable by a fine of up to $10,000 per violation, imprisonment, as specified, or by both that fine and imprisonment."

Bonta said that it's too easy for "bad actors" (Nick Shirley) to get information on the people spending taxpayer money on illegal aliens. Bonta and the immigration groups want to bar reporters from giving information on organizations' staff members who are listed on their own websites. Bonta claims people have "coordinated death threats against service providers" whose information is publicly available. No word on if there are actual law enforcement complaints about such allegations.

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Assemblyman Carl DeMaio says the Democrats have already paid $13 billion for health care programs for illegal aliens. That's just a drop in the bucket. Now Democrats want to give them cover.

Less information, silencing the media, jailing reporters, fining them, and protecting illegal aliens. This is what democracy looks like ... to Democrats.

Did you realize that the Schumer Shutdown is still going on? As we attempt to bring down a would-be nuclear power that has killed Americans and attempted to kill President Trump twice, the Democrats refuse to fund most of the Department of Homeland Security. They want to disembowel the Great Big Beautiful Bill in exchange for their support.

No sale.

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