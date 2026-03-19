UK Teacher Banned From Teaching for Opposing Mass Migration

A British teacher not only lost his job but received a ban from teaching altogether after reasonably arguing against mass illegal migration to his country. The UK is committing national suicide, criminalizing patriotism and common sense while continuing to reward and fund criminal illegal aliens, especially Muslims.

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Reform UK candidate James Bennett shared Sam Everett’s story on X on March 18. The physical education teacher simply expressed his opinion that the British Navy should protect the island nation from the unending invasion of hostile, third-world migrant men. And that was an unforgivable crime.

Bennett wrote, “Sam Everett, a teacher from my constituency of Darlington has been banned from teaching for writing 'deploy the navy' under a post about small boats. Deploying the navy to stop the boats is Reform party policy, currently the most popular party nationwide on a consistent basis. He was banned for supporting Reform. He was fired from a public sector job for his political views. This is Keir Starmer's Britain.”

In conclusion, Bennett argued that if Reform UK spokeswoman and Member of Parliament Stella Braverman were in charge of the British Department of Education (DofE), and Nigel Farage were prime minister, such an unjustifiable and preposterous ruling would never have come down.

The news aggregation site Europa.com clarified that Everett taught PE and also told illegal aliens to “respect our laws or leave.” An independent panel that investigated Everett actually recommended that he retain his job and affirmed he was not guilty of racism, but that did not impact the woke DofE.

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“Everett, who taught in Darlington, was found not racist or sexist, with colleagues praising his record and no risk of repeat behaviour,” the aggregator added. The British government department overruled the findings and ignored the evidence to impose a comprehensive ban on Everett ever teaching.

🇬🇧 A PE teacher has been banned from the classroom after telling migrants to “respect our laws or leave” — despite an independent panel clearing him of racism and recommending he keep his job.



Sam Everett, who taught in Darlington, was found not racist or sexist, with colleagues… pic.twitter.com/XvPnx4Cfq0 — Europa.com (@europa) March 18, 2026

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First of all, racism is a moral transgression, but it should not be a crime. Second of all, Everett, like thousands of other British citizens, does not want to halt the flow of mass migration and remove dangerous illegal aliens because he is racist, but because he sees his country being transformed into an Islamic dictatorship. The independent panel and Everett‘s coworkers were honest enough to admit that. Unfortunately, the UK government allows no deviation from its approved narrative.

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Indeed, that is why there are so many arrests for free speech in the UK. As I reported in November:

The UK Daily Mail reported “shocking numbers” this month after obtaining data from 39 out of the 45 police jurisdictions in the United Kingdom. In 2024 alone, there were 9,700 arrests for social media posts in those 39 jurisdictions, while there were 13,800 arrests for the same reason in the previous year.

Within the living memory of World War II, one of the nations that stood against tyranny is now becoming a dictatorship.

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