Faith All Over the Place, Episode 28: Passover and Holy Week With Rabbi Michael Barclay

Another week, another fun episode of Faith All Over the Place. My friend, colleague, and partner in podcasting excellence, Stephen Kruiser, and I were honored to welcome our first interfaith guest, PJ Media's own Rabbi Michael Barclay.

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It was a fortuitous time to have the rabbi on, since Holy Week and Passover are coming up. We talked about how both holy days are movable feasts due to the lunar and solar calendars. It's a highly technical part of the conversation, but it was illuminating.

We also discussed the Exodus account of the 10 plagues and how they corresponded to Egyptian deities. Rabbi Barclay made the excellent point that the Israelites' painting the blood on their doorposts wasn't actually an identifying marker since God knew who His people were; rather, it was an act of faith and obedience.

The three of us also talked about the Seder meal and its elements. I've been to a couple of Messianic Seders, and they were beautiful, holy moments. Each element of the Seder has unique significance. Rabbi Barclay explained how various Jewish cultures incorporate different elements into the Seder, including Persian Jews bringing rose petals into the ceremonial meal. It gave me an idea for Holy Week at my house.

We talked about the Catholics for Catholics controversy and how that organization is bringing in antisemites like Candace Owens, who also interviewed the anti-Israel lobby's latest shiny object, Joe Kent. Kruiser and Rabbi Barclay also talked about schisms in the Catholic Church.

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I asked Rabbi Barclay about the other days of Passover beyond the Seder meals, and he gave us an excellent explanation. Finally, we talked about the Sabbath and how important it is for us to rest. For faithful Jewish people, the Passover is, like the Sabbath, an opportunity to be still, thank God, and express our awe of Him. Holy Week should be the same for faithful Christians. It was another fun and rewarding conversation.

Previously on Faith All Over the Place, Episode 27: Christianity and the Sexes With Ashley McCully



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