Faith All Over the Place, Episode 27: Christianity and the Sexes With Ashley McCully

I know, I know. It's been a few weeks, and we've been promising to be more regular. We really are — starting now.

This week, my friend, colleague, and partner in podcasting excellence, Stephen Kruiser, and I welcomed another repeat guest, who will become a monthly guest on Faith All Over the Place: the wonderful Ashley McCully.

Advertisement

We based today's main topic on an article from a left-wing publication from a few months ago lamenting the "problematic" rise of masculine Christianity. These leftist writers find fringe Christians with truly extreme beliefs, slap the "Christian nationalist" label on them, and act as if they speak for all conservative Christians. Well-groomed, bearded men who are serious about theology are supposedly keeping women oppressed.

What the left doesn't understand is that women are embracing traditionalism on their own. To suggest that a patriarchal system is oppressing women takes all agency away from these women. If any oppressive submission is going on, it's at the hands of the left's doctrine, which tries to subvert everything. We also pointed out how the pendulum is swinging away from radical feminism — thank God.

Kruiser, Ashley, and I agreed on the biblical model of not putting women in leadership over men. We also discussed women in combat, women in stand-up comedy, and the fact that women have the superpower of creating life. Ashley had the line of the day when she said, “I don’t have to be the leader of my family to lead my children to Jesus.”

Advertisement

We also talked about what we've been writing, Kruiser shared some of his college experiences, and Ashley talked about her house renovation. So there's plenty of faith and plenty of all over the place in this episode.

Previously on Faith All Over the Place, Episode 26: Let's Talk Lent

Check it out on the PJ Media podcast page or below; you can also find us on your favorite podcast app. Don’t forget to leave us a five-star rating and review if you really love what we do.

Faith All Over the Place is our one PJ Media podcast that’s always free — and that’s intentional. We want these conversations about faith, culture, and the Christian life to be accessible to everyone.

But this podcast exists because of our PJ Media VIP members. Their support helps make Faith All Over the Place possible — from production to distribution and everything in between.

If you enjoy the show and want to help keep it going, consider becoming a PJ Media VIP. You’ll get access to all of our VIP content across the site, and you’ll be directly supporting the work we do here — including this podcast.

Right now, you can join with 60% off using the promo code FIGHT.

That’s FIGHT for 60% off PJ Media VIP — and thank you for being part of this community.