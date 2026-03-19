Why Can't Sarah Huckabee Sanders Just Enjoy a Nice Meal? (Hint: Deranged Leftists)

Last week, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was dining in a restaurant with two of her fellow mom friends and, because she's the governor, her State Police Executive Protection Detail was also present. From what I understand, the three women ordered their food, were served, ate, and paid for their meal. I guess they lingered for a few moments to chat, as many of us do.

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At this point, Sanders said the owner of the restaurant approached the State Police Executive Protection Detail and told them that she had to leave because her "presence made their employees feel threatened."

I find it kind of funny that her presence didn't make anyone feel threatened until after she'd paid for the food, but I digress.

Anyway, the governor told the story on X, but she left out the name of the restaurant because "Arkansans are known for their warm hospitality, and while that restaurant didn’t meet that standard, my administration will continue to focus on lifting Arkansans up, not tearing others down."

Here's the rest of what she had to say.

Last week I was having lunch with two other moms at a restaurant when the owner approached a member of the State Police Executive Protection Detail and said my presence made their employees feel threatened and told us to leave.



Arkansans are known for their warm hospitality, and… https://t.co/oYtZQNkX8o — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) March 19, 2026

Well, she may not want to name names, but the media is not so kind, and while here in Georgia, we are also known for our "warm hospitality," I'm sick of the left acting like they can't even be in the room with someone with whom they disagree politically. I'll be totally honest, if I owned a restaurant here and someone like, let's say, our wacko Democrat senators, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, walked in, I'd treat them with as much respect and provide the same service I would if Donald Trump and JD Vance walked in. Business owners should be worried about green, not red and blue. Some things, no, most things should be above politics.

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So I'm naming names: The Croissanterie in Little Rock. Do whatever you want with that information.

According to the Daily Wire, the governor received the middle finger, and someone shouted at her as she walked out the door. Apparently, one of the restaurant's employees posted on Facebook, aimed at the governor, "No amount of evil you send our way can ever take our smiles away. I’m proud AF to work here. I’m proud AF to be gay and I’m proud AF to be an Arkansan."

The restaurant owners have since spoken out, saying they were "surprised and uncertain how best to respond" when Sanders showed up.

In a statement to CBS, they said: "As business owners and members of this community, we recognized that any course of action carried consequences. Allowing her to stay risked being perceived as a lack of support for the community that makes up the majority of our team, as well as their families and friends. Conversely, asking her to leave could be viewed as denying service based on differing beliefs. Ultimately, we made the decision to support our employees and guests who expressed they were uncomfortable."

Again, I note that, unless this was reported incorrectly, they waited until after she paid for the food to kick her out.

Sanders' father, former Arkansas governor and current U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, weighed in:

When intolerant & bigoted business owners tell 1/2 of public to not come we should be gracious & comply as my Daughter/Governor did. But shouldn’t you express the hate BEFORE she ate, paid & tipped? ⁦@SarahHuckabee⁩ was asked to leave https://t.co/MG7V5I7Xt8 — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) March 19, 2026

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Ironically, this isn't the first time this has happened to Huckabee Sanders. If you'll remember, in 2018, when she was the White House Press Secretary, she was dining at a restaurant called The Red Hen with her husband and a small group, when she was asked to leave. The restaurant's owner said that she was merely upholding standards "such as honesty, and compassion, and cooperation."

The Red Hen closed for good in 2023.

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