Adam Carolla Says What Many Conservatives Are Thinking About Kamala Harris

Comedian and podcast host Adam Carolla totally nuked liberal Democrats for criticizing President Donald Trump and his domestic and foreign policies, going on to say, quite loudly, what conservatives have been thinking about individuals who wish former Vice President Kamala Harris had won the 2024 election. It would be the understatement of the year to say Carolla didn't hold back.

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“If Kamala Harris was in charge right now, Iran would have a nuclear device and the border would be wide open. So SHUT THE F**K UP! SHUT UP! You don’t know what the f**k you’re talking about! You’re DUMB!” Carolla stated during a recent episode of his podcast. While he might have used cruder terms than most of us would have, one cannot deny the truth contained in his words.

“Whatever you think of Trump, let’s not compare Trump to some sort of unicorn candidate you built in a political lab. Let’s compare Trump to Biden and Kamala Harris,” Carolla continued, fire practically shooting out of his eyes. “Biden was a braindead, race-hustling, corrupt serial lying, incompetent guy who basically acted like a puppet and fell asleep next to George Floyd’s brother during the Juneteenth celebration on the [White House] lawn while Kool & the Gang sang.”

Carolla dunked on former President Joe Biden for taking money from Ukraine to help his son, Hunter Biden. "The only time that guy woke up was to take money from Ukraine for his f*****g son because his family's corrupt," the comedian seethed. “He has 35 shell companies. So what are you comparing Trump to? And who basically left the border wide open so terrorists and God knows who else could just spill across and create sleeper cells.”

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It truly blows the mind to think that Carolla once worked closely with Jimmy Kimmel. How in the world did these two ever get along? Their worldviews sit universes apart. Clearly, Carolla is the smarter of the two.

What really gets under the skin is how leftists throw fits about Trump's immigration enforcement operations, but have seemingly forgotten how former President Barack Obama actually deported more illegal aliens than Trump. They will retort that Obama treated them humanely, again conveniently forgetting about the cages he locked them in. I mean, this is all well documented fact. It's not spin or fabrication. A Google search will provide the proof.

Democrats suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome. It isn't really what he's doing with his policies that ticks them off. It's that he can't be controlled. He refuses to allow them to use him like a puppet or limit his speech. He speaks his mind with zero cares given if it offends anyone else. That sort of free expression terrifies those who are weak and want to live in a protective bubble where they won't get their feelings hurt.

Carolla then turned to Harris and delivered a vicious tongue lashing.

“Kamala Harris is a dunce who’s a word salad shooter who I don’t know what her policies are,” Carolla stated during the program. “She’s for transing the prisoners. She’s against transing the prisoners. She’s for fracking. She’s against fracking. She’s been to the border but she hasn’t been to the border. She’s a dope.”

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That pretty much sums it up when it comes to Harris. Her happy meal is missing more than a few fries and she seems to lack any sort of functioning brain cells to produce even the appearance of intelligence. There's no doubt in my mind we were spared by Almighty God from having the dumbest and most dangerous president in our nation's history when Trump won in November 2024.

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