I Wasn’t Expecting This Person to Support the SAVE America Act

Here's something you don't see every day: Mike Pence making headlines for something other than criticizing the Trump White House. The former vice president stepped into the spotlight this week — and it’s refreshing to see he's actually on the right side of the fight.

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As you know, the Senate kicked off extended debate on the SAVE America Act this week. The bill already cleared the Republican-controlled House in February, though it moved mostly along party lines. Now it sits in the Senate, where Republicans hold a 53-47 majority but need 60 votes to break a Democratic filibuster. While this may not mean much to MAGA these days, in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Pence threw his full weight behind the SAVE America Act, urging the Senate to pass a national voter ID law and calling it "truly an idea whose time has come."

Honestly, that's a welcome shift from a man who has spent much of the post-2020 era making news by distancing himself from his former boss, so I’ll take it.

"I think requiring our voters to show photo ID at the ballot box or prove American citizenship is simply an idea whose time has come," he said. He pointed to his own backyard as proof the concept works. "I'm proud of the fact that the state of Indiana, 15 years ago, was one of the first states to adopt voter ID laws. Went all the way to the Supreme Court of the United States and was upheld. It became model legislation for many states around the country."

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Pence pushed back directly on the constitutional concerns, noting that while states traditionally manage elections, Congress has clear authority to set certain conditions. "The time, place and manner of elections under the Constitution is governed by the states," he said. "But the federal government has, under our Constitution, the ability to set certain conditions and parameters, and I believe the Save ACT falls well within the constitutional prerogative of the Congress."

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And he’s actually doing his part to help. His organization, Advancing American Freedom, has been pushing for the passage of the SAVE Act since before it hit the Senate floor. "We have championed the SAVE America Act since it was first introduced, and will continue to," Pence said. "I'd urge every member of the Senate to set politics aside, cast a vote to restore public confidence in election integrity in this country."

He also acknowledged the lingering damage from 2020. States changed election rules during COVID and argued that those changes “undermined public confidence”—and he's not wrong. That erosion of trust didn't disappear after January 2021. It's still there, and it's still a problem.

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That's the whole point of the SAVE Act. Not just about stopping fraud — it's about rebuilding the faith that millions of Americans lost in their own elections. Regardless of an election’s outcome, we should all feel confident the result was fair.

"I truly do believe that making sure the American people have confidence that those that are voting are citizens of this country, and that voter ID becomes the law of the land is truly an idea whose time has come," Pence said.

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