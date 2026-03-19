BREAKING: Six Nations Will Help Guard Strait of Hormuz

After days of delay, complaint, and indecision, six nations have committed to helping the United States patrol the Strait of Hormuz, preventing the Iranian regime from closing the economically key waterway.

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President Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform shared an alert on Thursday, and the governments themselves issued a joint statement confirming the important shift in open opposition to the terrorist Iranian regime during the joint U.S.-Israeli Operation Epic Fury. Japan and five European allies of the USA will finally do their fair share in the Strait, which is actually more important for their economies and energy supply than for ours.

Besides Japan, the countries that are now stating their “readiness” to assist in patrolling the Strait of Hormuz are Great Britain, Italy, France, Germany, and the Netherlands. “We condemn in the strongest terms recent attacks by Iran on unarmed commercial vessels in the Gulf, attacks on civilian infrastructure including oil and gas installations, and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces,” the countries explained in the joint statement.

The Iranian regime has, in typical fashion, been deliberately targeting civilian ships and structures across the Middle East after the United States and Israel began eliminating Iranian leaders and destroying their missile stockpiles and navy. This has contributed to driving up international oil prices and fueling economic uncertainty. Our European allies, in particular, have spent too long relying on the USA to do everything while they gripe. Donald Trump emphasized that they needed to do their part.

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Now all of a sudden, the six countries’ governments are agreeing that the terrorist Iranian regime is evil, after some of them spent days protesting strikes on that same regime. The joint statement said:

We express our deep concern about the escalating conflict. We call on Iran to cease immediately its threats, laying of mines, drone and missile attacks and other attempts to block the Strait to commercial shipping, and to comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2817. Freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle of international law, including under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. The effects of Iran’s actions will be felt by people in all parts of the world, especially the most vulnerable.

You have to laugh at the idea that the Iranian regime would follow a United Nations resolution, especially since the UN has been siding with Iran for weeks, even appointing a representative from the regime to the UN Human Rights Council after the regime massacred over 40,000 of its own citizens.

Related: Iranian Regime Murders Israeli Grandparents, Persian Wrestling Champ

But to continue with the joint statement, including the key part where the six nations commit to providing help in the Strait of Hormuz:

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Consistent with UNSC Resolution 2817, we emphasise [sic] that such interference with international shipping and the disruption of global energy supply chains constitute a threat to international peace and security. In this regard, we call for an immediate comprehensive moratorium on attacks on civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas installations. We express our readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait. We welcome the commitment of nations who are engaging in preparatory planning.

So now we just have to see exactly how many resources the countries’ governments are willing and able to commit to uphold their promise.

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