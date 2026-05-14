Christian Persecution: Massacres in Congo and Nigeria, Kidnappings in Pakistan

Christians continue to suffer horrific and often deadly persecution around the world, particularly in Islamic-majority countries. Recent massacres in Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), along with ongoing kidnappings in Pakistan, highlight the global crisis.

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Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) jihadis in DRC massacred 20 civilians at Biakato. Then a few days later in Makumo, on May 10, ADF murdered at least nine civilians with machetes, according to International Christian Concern (ICC). On May 13, ADF attacked Biakato, this time killing 21 people and burning homes. Christians never know when the next attack will come.

“In our villages, it is no longer water that flows, it is blood,” said Omba Hemedi, a Mambasa leader. “They kill us like animals, almost every day, under the brutality of the ADF. Our lands are no longer places of life; they are now open‑air cemeteries. Yesterday, we were mourning in Biakato. Today, we are collecting bodies in Makumo. And tomorrow, where will it be? We are overwhelmed.” And local Bibuya exclaimed, "ADF Islamists have killed a lot of people among us! We just found a few, but others are nowhere to be seen. Sometimes smell has helped us find others who were not found on the day of the attacks. We just go to bed not knowing what the night will bring."

Likewise, in Nigeria, which is the deadliest country in the world for Christians, ICC reported:

At least 19 Christians were killed in separate attacks across Plateau state within 24 hours, including several residents from Ngbra-Zongo village in Bassa Local Government Area (LGA) — the home community of an International Christian Concern (ICC) writer. The first attack occurred after midnight on May 8. Suspected Fulani ethnic militias stormed Ngbra-Zongo village in Bassa LGA. They killed 11 Christians, including two pregnant women, children, and elderly residents. Survivors said attackers used firearms and machetes as families slept inside their homes. Among those killed were community leader Sunday Hwie, 60, Eunice Samuel, 25, who was pregnant, Laraba Sunday, 29, also pregnant, and Festus Sunday, a 3-year-old child...Less than 24 hours later, additional violence erupted in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, south of Jos, where at least eight Christians were reportedly killed after armed men attacked several communities on the evening of May 9.

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In Pakistan, Islamists are targeting Christians in a different way. Islamic sacred texts sanction sex slavery, domestic abuse, pedophilic marriage, and impregnating captives, so kidnappings followed by forced marriage are a problem in multiple countries with a mix of Muslim and non-Muslim populations. ICC says that around a thousand girls, mostly Christians, fall victim to such kidnappings every single year in Pakistan. ICC recently shared a few stories.

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Usman Ali wouldn't take no for an answer. After Adan Sabir rejected his marriage proposal in July 2025, he kidnapped her at gunpoint, and later presented a forged marriage certificate and claims of her "willing" conversion to Islam, which the judge used as excuse to deny her parents custody. Sabir's family finally managed to rescue her, but after she became engaged to a Christian man, Ali fired on her home while threatening to kidnap her again, and the family has been on the run ever since.

At around the same time, a Muslim kidnapped 13-year-old Maria Shahbaz, married her, and coerced her into conversion. Pakistan's Federal Constitutional Court claimed Maria was of "mature age" and must remain with her kidnapper. Farah Shaheen was only 12 when she disappeared; she was later found in a cattle pen at a 45-year-old Muslim man's house. The Muslim had forcibly married her and she had torture marks on her body. Shaheen's family did win their custody battle, however.

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Back in 2019, Abdul Jabbar kidnapped and forcibly converted 14-year-old Huma Younus. While Younus was too young for marriage under Pakistani law, the Sindh High Court ruled she had to stay with her kidnapper husband because she had had a menstrual cycle, which they took as proof of her marriageability under sharia. Laiba Masih's family also lost their daughter. A 40-year-old polygamist Muslim kidnapped her, then passed her on to a man who told her parents she was his wife and would not return because she converted to Islam. Where are the Western activists protesting on behalf of these girls?

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