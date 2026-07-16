Argentina Beat the English Kid Predators, and It Legitimized Their Claim to the Malvinas

England came out of its World Cup game with Argentina humiliated on Wednesday, losing in a 2-1 upset after Argentina scored two goals in just seven minutes in the closing moments of the game.

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It was a proud moment for the Argentinians, who have a contentious history with the English soccer team. The red and yellow cards dispensed to players who violate the rules were introduced after a meltdown in 1966—the first year the World Cup was televised—between the teams and a German referee named Rudolf Kreitlein, none of whom could understand each other. Kreitlein ordered Argentine coach Antonio Rattin off the field when Rattin attempted to ask for an interpreter, a move that Kreitlein interpreted as “shouting.” Not only did Rattin fail to comply, but he also sat down on a red carpet intended for Queen Elizabeth II.

But Wednesday’s match victory was more than a victory for Argentina. It was a victory for Western civilization.

Argentina against England pic.twitter.com/P8Y5NN1x95 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 15, 2026

It was evidence that there is no such thing as “magic soil,” contrary to the claims made by proponents of mass migration. The theory postulates that the soil in countries like the United States and the United Kingdom is, in essence, magical. There is no such thing as a dumb person or a bad person; there are only bad and dumb countries. If everyone could move to a good and smart country, everyone in the world would become good and smart.

The UK has been experimenting with that theory to no avail. Pakistani rape gangs have victimized at least 250,000 women and girls in London over the last several decades, according to recent estimates.“In court records and official inquiries, around 87% of those convicted in these group-based child sexual exploitation cases bore distinctively Muslim names,” which means they enjoy state-sanctioned protection under Muslim Mayor Sadiq Khan.

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Khan's police force, working in league with the migrant rape gangs, returned one girl "to the house where the abuse was occurring and told the men to 'have fun with her.'”

A Police returned a little girl back to her r@pists and said "have fun with her" https://t.co/rE4jSRL0RA pic.twitter.com/n5sJCH9b0A — X Freeze (@XFreeze) June 17, 2026

Things are equally bleak elsewhere in the country. In December, 80 miles south of London, English police participated in the murder of 18-year-old Henry Nowak, an English citizen stabbed by 23-year-old Vickrum Singh Digwa. As a Sikh, Digwa was permitted to carry a dagger for religious reasons, something that regular British citizens are prohibited from doing. Police handcuffed Nowak and accused him of lying about his injury when Digwa—joined by his family members—claimed that Nowak had said something racist.

It’s fair to say that the English have never technically been “great.” They were always a bit dour, physically jaundiced, and spiritually emaciated. They’ve never been known for producing iconic heroes or warriors who would inspire billions of people for thousands of years—like Odysseus, Donald Trump, or Alexander the Great.

Henry Nowak died the same way a civilization dies: abandoned, handcuffed by authorities who neither trusted nor cared for him, and accused of hate crimes he did not commit. His murder is as tragic as it is enraging. He should still be alive today, and he would be if the last few… https://t.co/e3HkjzWzwU — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 5, 2026

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However, it’s sad to see how far the country has fallen in its subjugation at the hands of foreign conquerors. Their World Cup team is no exception: Just eight of its 26 members—less than a third—are of European descent, and they’re even starting to ditch their country’s religious heritage. Al Jazeera reported Wednesday that Britain was “swelling with pride” over the fact that the team had its very first Muslim player in Djed Spence, who became a spectacle earlier in the week when he took to the field to give thanks to Allah for helping England to defeat Norway.

While the Muslim world has been cheering for England, every failed communist state and narco-dictatorship in Latin America has been rooting against Argentina. Argentinians “act superior,” according to a Mexican World Cup viewer quoted by The New York Times on Wednesday, while one Colombian viewer “said he disliked how many Argentines seemed to see themselves as European rather than Latin American.”

Argentinians are predominantly of European descent (Italian and Spanish). 97% is European and Mestizo



Argentina is ~80% Christian



Now you know why all the third worlders hate Argentina online pic.twitter.com/sQpcFuhGH0 — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminlee) July 15, 2026

Judging by the fact that they just beat the English at a game that was originally brought to Argentina by the English? Argentina isn’t just more European than Latin America. It’s more European than Europe.

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There are a couple of takeaways here. Firstly, the magic soil theory is a fallacy. Countries are defined by the talent and the character of the people who live in them. When they die, they take those qualities with them. There is no magic or process of osmosis capable of making those traits or the societies that they create transferable to newcomers who reject—as Aristotle would say—virtue and reason. England learned this fact too late, and now it’s suffering the consequences.

Argentina goal scorer Enzo Fernandez, on the French national team (translated):



"They play in France but they are from Angola. They are going to run well, they sleep with trans people. Mum is Nigerian, dad is Cameroonian, but the passport says French” pic.twitter.com/VSLGDFZyth — Frontierism (@frontierism) July 15, 2026

Secondly, it’s time for U.S. action on the Malvinas, or what Britain refers to as the Falkland Islands, the archipelago 300 miles east of Argentina and 8,000 miles away from the U.K. The British claim to own it over Argentina’s objection, and the U.S. has historically taken a neutral position. But the Pentagon leaked a memo to Reuters in April suggesting that the Trump administration should endorse Argentina’s claim, a response to the U.K.’s refusal to aid in the war against Iran.

The English have asserted control of the islands since 1833. Maybe that made sense when England was a card-carrying member of Western civilization, but that’s clearly no longer the case. An England that still held any legitimacy wouldn’t have been blown out by Argentina at the World Cup, and its streets wouldn’t be overrun by child predators.