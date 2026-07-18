White House Fact-Checks Media’s Election Fraud Cover-Up Lies

After President Donald Trump released a trove of declassified documents exposing how domestic and foreign actors undermined the credibility and results of our election system, mainstream media went into full denial mode.

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As part of his primetime speech on Thursday, Trump accused some media figures of taking Chinese bribes for negative coverage on him. Well, he did not list names, but the media outlets quickly confirmed suspicions themselves by rushing to deny any and all evidence. Trust them, not the stacks of declassified documents, was the lefty media message.

Part of what Trump discussed was the ongoing cover-up from the media and the Deep State. “The declassified documents detail how clear evidence of fraud was deliberately buried,” the White House press release explained. “In one case, an investigation discovered Democrat-aligned canvassers in Michigan forged voter registrations, submitted applications for nonexistent people, and received gift cards based on the volume of fraudulent registrations they produced in the weeks leading up to the 2020 election. Despite the evidence, the Biden Justice Department slow-walked the investigation for years.” The documents also revealed that Communist China was bribing American media for negative coverage of Trump.

China breached election systems in 18 states in 2020, and ultimately stole 220 million American voters’ data, representing the “largest known compromise of U.S. voter information in history.” The media is insisting we always knew China could access our data, but that is not the point. The point is how vast the breach was. Furthermore, pointing out that Deep State collusion with election fraudsters began under the first Trump administration is not any different from what Trump himself said in the speech, when he revealed how his subordinates were “deliberately massaging” reports and running a “shadow government.”

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Neither did Trump make any specific claims about how election fraud altered the results of any particular election, though documents do show how China and Iran manipulated the 2020 election process, including by a fake ballot scheme on Joe Biden‘s behalf. Ironically, Biden later imposed sanctions, after China breached British voter data.

Related: Documents: China Was Blackmailing U.S. Officials, Iran and China Influenced 2020 Election

The White House also stated:

A Department of Homeland Security review identified approximately 278,000 non-citizens registered to vote in federal elections across just four states that cooperated with the Department’s request. Because many Democrat-led states refused to provide their voter files, the actual number is significantly higher … Multiple independent analyses have warned for years about the heightened risks of mail-in ballots. The bipartisan Commission on Federal Election Reform concluded that absentee ballots are “the largest source of potential voter fraud.” The MIT Election Data + Science Lab has noted that fraud appears more frequent with mail voting than in-person voting. A Heartland Institute/Rasmussen poll found that 21% of mail-in voters admitted to at least one form of fraud in the 2020 election. The Heritage Foundation has documented widespread vulnerabilities to theft, forgery, and coercion.

In reality, the hysteria from the mainstream media just exposes its own fear of election reform. The New York Times claimed the evidence of election fraud was already “debunked,” as did the Los Angeles Times. USA Today pronounced that “the experts” were “skeptical.” NPR assured its readers there was no new evidence.

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AP sweepingly rejected all evidence of Chinese interference in American elections. “President Trump unspools a multi-pronged conspiracy theory about the 2020 election during a White House address, alleging again, despite vast evidence to the contrary, that American election systems are vulnerable and can be compromised,” raved NBC News, ignoring the large tranches of declassified documents Trump published. CBS News sneeringly gave Trump a “FACT CHECK RATING: False.” It cited Deep State agencies that Trump implicated in covering up evidence. Worst of all, ABC News actually had the brazenness to cite our enemies: “China on Friday said it has never interfered in U.S. elections and has no interest in doing so.” Just trust Chinese Commies and leftist media hacks.

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