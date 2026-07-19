Israel: A Retrospective of Home

We returned from our almost three-week journey to Israel, and in the 24 hours that we have been back in California, many people have asked how it feels to be "back home." My answer has been the same to everyone: "California is where I live, but my home is Israel." My spiritual home, no matter where I may be living, is in the land of my ancestors and descendants, the Holy Land of Israel.

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It was an amazing journey on many levels, and I am grateful to have been able to share much of it with members of our community. On a personal note, it was a very different journey than I have ever had to Israel, as much of it was focused on the Maccabi Games. My twin sons led the Under-19 American Golf Team to a team gold medal; in addition, my son Jon won a silver medal in the individual competition; and my son Ben not only won an individual gold medal, but he also set the junior course record with a score of five under par for one day.

There are already requests to create another tour next year, and it is something to talk about after the High Holidays. (Have you reserved your place at the High Holiday services? If not, please do so ASAP, as they are only six weeks away, are filling up, and it will make it much easier on the staff and volunteers if people register now at https://www.nersimcha.org/high-holy-days-2026.)

So here is a brief synopsis of what I experienced individually, and what we experienced as a group in Israel. The most important thing that I think everyone there realized is that, whatever is going on in terms of world politics, Israelis still rejoice and celebrate life at every moment. Our journey started in Jerusalem, where we stayed at The Sephardic House Hotel, a 200-year-old building in the Jewish Quarter that is only a three-minute walk down to the Kotel (Western Wall), but a 15-minute walk back up. We went to the Mount of Olives, where a guide took us through the oldest working cemetery in the world. We went into the tombs of three of the Prophets from the Bible: Haggai, Malachi, and Zechariah, and could see all of Jerusalem and the surrounding area from this mount. Being in this ancient place was more proof of how we are not the "colonialists" that anti-Semites accuse us of being, but that Jerusalem and Israel have been our ancestral home for over 3,000 years. We are the indigenous people of this land. A relaxing dinner in the Old City allowed everyone to rest and prepare for the next day and the ensuing journey.

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The next day, we took the City of David tour of King Hezekiah's Tunnel, where archaeology has proven the truth of the Bible and its discussion of how this king redirected the water into the Old City to protect it from foreign invaders. We then went to the opening ceremonies of the Maccabi Games, where, with over 30,000 other spectators at Teddy Stadium, we experienced the spectacular show and procession of the thousands of athletes and their international delegations.

On Day 3, the group was taken on a private tour of Masada, the fortress built by King Herod that has become a symbol of Israeli courage and fortitude. From there, it was only a short drive to the Dead Sea, where people got to float in a way that is unique in the world (and some people had a drink at "the lowest bar in the world"). The day was capped off with a viewing of the City of David Hallelujah Water and Fire Show, depicting the history of Israel in a fabulous light, fire, and water extravaganza.

Day 4 started with taking an armored bus to Hebron. Although we were scheduled to see the Cave of Machpelah, there was construction, and we could not go into the building. Ironically, we could only go on the outside where the steps were. This is ironic because historically, this is where the Jews for centuries had to stop because of Ottoman law, and could only go up the first seven steps. There at the steps, some of the women led the traditional prayers that are to be recited at that location, which was the border for Jews for centuries. We spent time at Ruth's Tomb in Hebron, a beautiful and sacred place for this great-grandmother of King David. Coming back to the Sephardic House, we walked to the Kotel for Shabbat, where we welcomed the Sabbath along with thousands of other Jews making the pilgrimage to the Wall for the Sabbath. Day 5 was a Saturday, and since everything in the Jewish Quarter is closed, we had a private guide take us through the sacred sites of the Christian Quarter. The Church of the Holy Sepulcher was deeply moving and exquisitely beautiful. To see the place where our Christian friends believe Jesus was crucified and resurrected was powerful beyond belief, seeing all of the Christian pilgrims coming to pray at their holy site. To walk the Via Dolorosa and see all of the Stations of the Cross that are so important to our brothers and sisters of another faith was beautiful and unique. After having a third meal back at the hotel, we went to Ben Yehuda Street. For those who have not yet been to Israel, this is an area of shops and restaurants where hundreds of people celebrate, especially on Saturday night, and eat, drink, and shop in an outdoor environment.

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Sunday was a day of travel as we headed for Tel Aviv. Leaving Jerusalem, the group visited Caesarea, another amphitheater and palace built by Herod. The amphitheater is still used today for concerts, and the aqueduct is a wonder of the ancient world. Once in Tel Aviv, the group visited the Palmach Museum, one of my personal favorite museums, as it is an interactive experience that goes through the history of the early pioneers of the 20th century and the creation of the modern State of Israel. Some time was spent at the Carmel Shuk, an outdoor bazaar that has hundreds of booths selling everything from food to clothing to gifts.

Day 7 of our journey started with the group visiting the ANU Museum of the Jewish People and continued with some of the unique highlights of this journey. The group went to the Nova Festival site and the car graveyard, where hundreds of cars that were burned and destroyed on October 7th still sit. From that experience, the group went on to reaffirm life by going to an IDF refreshment station and making food and having dinner with IDF soldiers.

The eighth day of the trip was another day of travel, this time to Tiberias and the Galilee. On the way there, Bnei Zion Hospital hosted the group for lunch and a tour of the cutting-edge facilities at this hospital. The group visited the graves of the Talmudic Sages Rabbi Akiva and Rabbi Meir Baal HaNes, checked into the Golan Hotel overlooking the Sea of Galilee, and then went on a boat ride on the Sea of Galilee on a "biblical" boat. The evening ended with dinner at a kosher Chinese restaurant overlooking the sea, and a relaxing late night at the hotel.

Wednesday was a day of fun and relaxation, starting with a slow-moving river rafting experience down the Jordan. This was followed by lunch, a tour, and shopping/dining in Safed, the holy and mystical city of our Mekubalim that is now also a central place for modern art and artisans in the world.

The tenth day of the trip began with a visit to Katzrin. Katzrin is an ancient village and archaeological ruins from Talmudic times that were destroyed in the huge earthquake of the 8th century that destroyed so many towns from Egypt all the way up into Syria and Iraq. This particular village, which is also a working archaeological site, is an opportunity to experience what life was like during the times of the Talmud. Not only are the guides knowledgeable, but they stay in character as they are dressed in the clothes that would have been worn 2,000 years ago. To make it even more fun, each of us was able to wear similar types of clothing as we toured and experienced the ancient ruins as if we were living in those times. Delicious food was shared in the same way it would have been thousands of years ago, and it was one of the most fun and simultaneously educational experiences that anyone could have.

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The day continued with a delicious wine tasting and tour at an Israeli vineyard that produces most of the award-winning wines now coming out of Israel. The day ended with a truly phenomenal meal at the Golan Cowboy Restaurant and Resort, where not only do they raise their own cattle, but they prepare truly magnificent kosher steaks.

Friday involved more travel back to Jerusalem, stopping on the way at Yad Vashem, the Holocaust Museum. There simply are not words to describe the emotions of this sanctuary that is dedicated to remembering the six million who died. From a recreation of the Warsaw Ghetto to an explanation of the camps, with settings composed of actual things from the Holocaust, there are no words. One room has a recitation of the names of the people that have been verified as having been killed at the camps. In this room, each name is recited, and it takes over 70 days of reading 24 hours per day for all the names to be called out. It is a testament to what our people experienced, and to the commitment that when we say Never Again, we mean it.

The day was completed by returning to the Sephardic House Hotel, cleaning up, and going to the Kotel for Shabbat, where there were hundreds of extra IDF soldiers (in uniform and with their Uzis on their backs) there as they were about to get their stripes the following week. I cannot explain the feeling that comes when you dance on Shabbat with a soldier who is about to go into battle... celebrating the Sabbath together with joy while his machine gun bumps into your leg as you dance. Returning to the hotel for a wonderful Shabbat dinner was a healing way of embracing life after the experience of Yad Vashem. Some of the group returned to California on Saturday as the tour "officially" ended, but the majority stayed on for a few extra special days. On Saturday night, those of us who were still there went to the Tower of David light show. It was an amazing musical and light experience where the history of Jerusalem was broadcast on the actual walls of the Tower of David, from the beginning of creation all the way up until today. Inspiring and educational, this experience was enhanced with our VIP tickets, which allowed us to appreciate the beauty around us even more. On Sunday, we returned to Tel Aviv, where we checked into the Orchid Hotel, which overlooked the boardwalk and the beach of Tel Aviv. Sunday afternoon and evening were relaxed as we swam in the Mediterranean and appreciated the amazing food of Tel Aviv. Monday saw us returning to the Carmel Shuk for more shopping and eating. In the afternoon, we had the unique privilege of being able to attend the closing ceremonies of the Maccabi Games. This was very, very different than the formal opening ceremonies. At the closing ceremonies, there was first a huge park that had been taken over by the games, where amazing food was provided for all of the athletes (and special VIP guests like us!). It was so much fun to see all of the athletes from around the world trading their shirts, hats, and gear with each other. This was then followed by the official closing speakers and a huge dance party celebrating all of the athletes and the games. To see thousands of Jews from all over the world dancing and celebrating life and athletics was a great reminder of the power of these games, and the importance of Jewish identity worldwide. As one Israeli official put it, "We are a very small country, but a very large family." It was the perfect way to experience the unity of the Jewish people, no matter where we are from or where we are going.

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Tuesday was a relaxing time as people shopped, ate, swam, and went to the Tel Aviv Marina. A great meal at a local Tel Aviv "joint" (it has won best chicken schnitzel sandwich in Israel four times, according to the Israeli equivalent of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives") filled everyone's bodies with delicious and nutritious Israeli food before people would leave Israel the next day. And then we ended our journey in Israel (this time) with a very special surprise...

I had contacted my friend Lazer Lloyd earlier in the week. Lazer is considered one of the great blues musicians in the world, having been an Atlantic recording artist and having opened for people like B.B. King and Albert Collins when he still lived in America decades ago. He joined us at the hotel for a kumzitz: over two hours of him playing music and telling stories just for us on the outside patio overlooking the Mediterranean. It was the perfect, perfect experience to finish this beautiful journey to Israel.

The next morning, people started going their own ways, with some going to the airport, some remaining in Tel Aviv, and Allison and I going to Jerusalem, where we would meet our sons and fly home with them on Thursday. But I made it a point to remind everyone of a truth and practice when any Jew goes to Israel...

We do not say goodbye to Israel, ever. It is our home. Rather, we say l'hitra'ot, which means "I will see you soon/later/again." For we all need to be back in our land again: see, smell, taste, listen, and touch the Holy Land. It is something that every Jewish soul needs to do as often as possible.

Rebbe Schneerson, the last Chabad Rebbe, never went to Israel during his lifetime. He had many opportunities, but always declined. When asked why, he said that if he went to Israel, he would never return from that home; and the work that he needed to do in this lifetime was in America. Since the first time I went to Israel, I have understood his words. Half of my soul has always been and remains in that sacred place; but my tikkun, the work that I am here to do, is in the Diaspora.

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When a Jew goes to Israel and allows himself or herself to be open and touched by Israel, our souls change. This community trip not only was educational and fun, but it also created ambassadors for Israel... something we all need to be.

I look forward to sharing more about the depths of this experience at the High Holiday services and to, B"H, returning home to Israel with more of our community in the coming months and years.

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