U.S. Universities Received $300 Million From Sanctioned Chinese Entities

American universities rake in billions of dollars from Communist China, but a new report specifically identifies at least $300 million from sanctioned entities.

In China, every major educational and business institution answers to the genocidal government and must advance Chinese Communist Party (CCP) goals. In fact, the CCP practices “civil-military fusion,” which means everything in the economic and tech spheres is accessible to the CCP military. That’s important context to keep in mind because, in reality, all of the money from China to American universities is suspect. The $300 million in sanctioned entities is just more explicitly and obviously dangerous. “The data only includes voluntary disclosures made by universities to the department's Section 117 filing, leaving a potential gray area,” Newsweek noted.

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Newly revealed U.S. Department of Education (ED) data exposes the huge cash flow from China to the United States and its universities. Newsweek reported July 18 that it obtained a list of the nearly 700 sanctioned Chinese entities that issued almost 530 donations. Donors include Huawei and Tencent, both of which are partly CCP-owned or CCP-controlled.

Jeffrey Stoff, president of the Center for Research Security & Integrity, emphasized to Newsweek that universities have not disclosed all of their Chinese donations, and that ED does “intend to enforce the reporting rules more aggressively.”

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The outlet continued:

A spreadsheet of 697 donations in total, obtained by Newsweek, is titled "Counterparties of Concern" and includes 156 donations to U.S. universities from Chinese technology giant Huawei and its U.S. subsidary FutureWei, totaling $42 million. Also prominent among donors was the Beijing Institute of Technology (BIT), one China's "Seven Sons of National Defense" military-affiliated universities, which donated more than $49 million … In total, dozens of U.S. universities received $405 million dollars from the now-sanctioned Chinese entities as well as entities in Russia, Serbia and Israel, the data shows, with $309 million coming from China.

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American universities not only receive Chinese money but welcome hundreds of thousands of CCP-approved students, training our enemies and creating a loophole for intellectual property theft. From every perspective, the educational China ties are a national security threat. The Trump administration should stop issuing so many visas to Chinese students. Chinese universities certainly don’t welcome large numbers of American students — this is a one-way street.

Notably, the ED portal shows that China is the second biggest foreign funder of American universities, only surpassed by jihad-sponsoring Qatar. Based just on reported gifts and contracts valued at $250,000 or more — meaning this is only a portion of the true number — China has given American institutions of higher learning $6.848 billion. That’s an absolutely gargantuan number and illustrates why up to half of young voters support socialism in the U.S. now. They are receiving CCP indoctrination funded by our number one enemy.

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