Miller: Each Fake Asylum Claim Costs As Much As Treating One Pediatric Cancer Patient

The hundreds of thousands or even millions of fake asylum claims over the years have sucked up money that should’ve been available to the U.S. taxpayers who paid it and their children.

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White House adviser Stephen Miller went on Laura Ingraham’s show on Fox News and emphasized that every single time an illegal alien lies about his need for asylum and we have to shell out money for the case, it comes with a very high price tag. That does not bother Democrats, naturally, because they always spend other people’s money like drunken sailor for their own ends, but it should bother American voters.

This is the “fraud the Democrats perpetrate,” Miller told Ingraham. “When they encourage illegal aliens to file fake asylum claims, did you know Laura? The cost of adjudicating even one fake asylum claim is the same cost as providing pediatric cancer treatment to one American citizen with pediatric cancer. Every single fraud they abet, we could provide free cancer care to one American citizen.” According to the Department of Homeland Security, millions of individuals have made false asylum claims to enter America over the years.

🚨 WOW. Stephen Miller just dropped this truth nuke:



"Did you know the cost of adjudicating even 1 fake [illegal alien] asylum claim is the same cost as providing FREE CANCER TREATMENT to 1 American citizen with pediatric cancer? Every single FRAUD they abet, we could provide… pic.twitter.com/pFEGeKnQsu — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 28, 2026

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Legal and immigration experts have previously testified that the majority of asylum claims are fraudulent, particularly those made under the Biden-Harris administration. Under Joe Biden, for instance, large numbers of gang members were claiming asylum if they happened to be on the losing side of a gang war in their home country. Democrats often did absolutely no vetting of asylum claims unless forced to do so, so illegal aliens would just claim they were afraid to go home so they could stay indefinitely.

Related: Angel Parents Speak to the Cruelty of Sanctuary Policies

Here is one example of an individual who has been claiming asylum for more than two decades, as a judge originally ordered him removed back in 2004. But look how cozy he was with Democrat politicians.

Criminal illegal alien, Abdul Dahir Ibrahim has been linked to Minnesota's top sanctuary politicians. In these pictures Ibrahim can be seen with @GovTimWalz, @Ilhan, and @OmarFatehMN.



Ibrahim was convicted in Canada for Asylum and Welfare Fraud prior to his entry into the United… pic.twitter.com/mijqM4ZB0L — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 5, 2025

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Another fact that Democrats don’t want Americans to know is that international regulations on asylum require immigrants who are truly refugees to stop in the first safe country that will accept them. The illegal aliens who travel to America usually pass through multiple such nations before reaching our border. Activists who acknowledge this rule but dislike it will try to claim that it is too complex to determine which country is safe and accepting and that the refugees should therefore keep moving until they find the one they want. But this is an abuse of the rule, just as most of the asylum claims are abuses of America’s system.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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