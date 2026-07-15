Deadly Illegal Alien Truck Driver Sentenced to Less Than 5 Years

An illegal alien from India who, while driving a semi-truck, caused a deadly crash that killed several innocent people in California, received a sentence of fewer than five years in prison.

Advertisement

The New York Post referred to Jashanpreet Singh’s sentence of four years and eight months as a “slap-on-the-wrist,” and that certainly seems to be accurate, given that the crash he caused with his wildly negligent driving killed three people in Southern California last October. Singh pleaded guilty to three counts of felony vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, but he still received fewer than five years.

Eyewitness Jason Calmelat told NBC4 Los Angeles about Singh’s semi-truck (not pictured above), “It didn’t stop. It didn’t swerve. It didn’t make any kind of maneuvers. It just went straight in.”

You can watch dashcam video of the crash here.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer request for Singh, but unless they obtain custody at the end of the sentence — if, by some miracle, there is a Republican governor of California — the likelihood is that they will never see their request honored. Singh got a commercial driver’s license (CDL) from California despite the fact that he is an illegal alien.

The original story was that Singh was on drugs at the time of the crash, but Texas Republican Precinct Chair Sarah Fields reported that toxicology reports indicated the foreign national actually had no drugs in his system at the time of the crash, and the complaint was amended accordingly. Fields tried to bring attention to this because she believed it heightened the seriousness of the crime, given that Singh could not claim to be under the influence of any drugs when he killed the people.

Advertisement

🚨 Where is Black Lives Matter?



Jashanpreet Singh an illegal immigrant got just 4 years & 8 months for killing 3 Americans including:



Clarence Nelson, 76 (Pomona High basketball coach) & his wife Lisa, 69.



Black Lives Don’t Matter as Much as illegals pic.twitter.com/gpzjAoleHl — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) July 15, 2026

Read Also: Winning: Fraud Task Force Passes $1 Billion in Recoveries

Of course, given that Singh committed his crime in California, perhaps it is not all that surprising that he did not end up with a lengthy jail sentence. Sanctuary state California’s authorities issued 17,000 or more CDLs to dangerous foreign drivers, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The state’s Democrats, in fact, have done everything possible to ensure that grossly irresponsible and outright dangerous foreign criminals can be driving the roads not only in California but in other states, too.

Singh is one of a string of illegal alien truck drivers with that name who have caused deadly or almost-deadly crashes within the last few years. For instance, in May, Manvir Singh killed two people in a hit-and-run crash near Sacramento. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that Manvir had a California CDL. Back in December, Kamalpreet Singh crashed his semi-truck into the back of another vehicle in Washington state and killed 29-year-old Robert B. Pearson. Authorities there quickly released the killer on bond.

Advertisement

There are other stories, but the point is obvious. Leftist states that grant CDLs to illegal alien criminals are absolutely complicit in manslaughter. Gavin Newsom and all his fellow sanctuary state politicians are deliberately allowing potential killers to drive for pay.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, especially in this 250th year of America’s existence, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.