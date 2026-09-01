Contamination Will Quickly End the Iran War

Under Islam’s Sharia law, a Muslim can sign an agreement with infidels (any non-Muslim) and have the freedom to violate the terms of the agreement. President Trump has said many times during the Iran war that they lie, cheat, and violate the terms of any agreement. He has said that no matter if a peace agreement is signed, he does not trust that they will comply with the terms. He has invested a great deal of time and money trying to get a peace accord, and the Iranian leaders have treated the U.S. like a yo-yo.

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We must take our attack on Iran to a whole different level to get them to come to the table. We will tell them what they must do if they want to have a country. If Tehran fails to do these three things, we will step up the pressure.

First, the current leadership must resign and leave the country. Second, the Iranian Army and the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) must surrender all their arms and disband. Third, the United Nations and the surrounding Arab nations will supply security forces until free elections take place and the Iranian people have elected a new government. In that election, no officers of the army or the IRGC can run for office. In addition, senior government bureaucrats can’t stay in office, and no religious leaders can run for office.

If they do not agree to these three things, we will contaminate refineries, pipelines, the Kharg Island distribution facility, and the Pickaxe Mountain nuclear site. Each week that goes by, we will contaminate more tankers blocked in Iranian Ports. We will start with the Abadan Refinery, which has a daily run rate of 430,000 barrels.

Our goal is to shut down the source of income to the country for a long period of time, perhaps decades.

Our attack will not be designed to destroy all these facilities but rather contaminate them and keep them out of use for 30 to 50 years. There will be no market for oil coming from Iran because the oil and infrastructure will be contaminated.

No tanker will want to hook up at Kharg Island because if they do, the contaminated oil will contaminate the tanker.

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This attack will not kill people because they will be given notification of when the attack will occur and told to leave the area and not return.

What is important about this attack is that we will be hitting stationary targets, not people.

The contamination attack will put a great deal of pressure on the leadership in Iran. If they don’t accept the terms and we release the contaminant, it will destroy their oil income. No country will want to take the risk of taking contaminated oil into their fuel system.

I also believe, with the help of Mossad intelligence, that we must start airlifting weapons and equipment to Iran’s resistance movement.

We will not have to put American boots on the ground.

With a new leadership in the Iranian government, the people of Iran will be free.

I think it is time to cut the yo-yo string and bring this conflict to an end.

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