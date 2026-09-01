This Jessica Tarlov Tantrum Is One for the Books

Jessica Tarlov had another meltdown on The Five last week. And I’m not gonna lie, I thought it was pretty funny.

The Fox News panel got a bit heated over the ongoing trade standoff with Canada, and Tarlov spent most of the segment blaming President Donald Trump for a cost-of-living crisis that began long before he ever returned to the Oval Office.

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She was already worked up before trade even came up. When Jesse Watters brought up Trump’s changing the name of Lake Ontario to “Lake America” and asked why she won’t call it by the new name, Tarlov shot it down without hesitation. "Because it's absurd," she said. "Everything about this man is absurd. And you guys justifying live temper tantrums with global implications is embarrassing for you."

A woman throwing a live tantrum on national television while lecturing everyone else about tantrums is rich.

From there, Tarlov kept blaming Trump for everything, even suggesting that he was hurting Sen. Susan Collins in Maine. “Not only does she have a tough reelection fight ahead of her; they're gonna have a decimated industry for the oysterman — and I'm not making a Graham Platner comment — lobstermen, huge industry out of there. All the swing states, Michigan, Ohio, North Carolina. Donald Trump elects to do the absolute worst things to the average American, like the war in Iran, cost of living up these trade wars. Because he's bored. Find something better to do, watch more television, whatever you need to do to stop this kind of stuff.”

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Tarlov wants viewers to believe the cost-of-living crisis is a Trump invention, when grocery prices, rent, and gas all exploded during Joe Biden's presidency. Biden’s American Rescue Plan sent inflation to historic levels, and all the left would do was blame COVID, the Russia-Ukraine war — anything but Biden’s disastrous policies.

ICYMI: Carney Won’t Talk Trade Until Americans Stop Hurting His Feelings With Memes

Watters tried to talk her down, pointing out that the administration is still negotiating with Canada. "We're going to get a deal, Jessica," he said. "It's just posturing, just the way Carney walked out at the last second because he didn't want to open up his economy. The president is trying to get a better deal for Americans. This is part of the deal."

Meanwhile, the actual Canadian at the center of this fight, Prime Minister Mark Carney, revealed exactly how little interest he has in striking a trade deal.

"And when the Americans stop doing memes, stop throwing shade, stop trying to be tough and start being serious about having those discussions, we can have those discussions," Carney said. "Look, it's not constructive, but that's their democracy."

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We’d all be better off if Trump would just watch more TV instead of starting these destabilizing wars of choice, whether it’s trade wars or the war in Iran. None of this bs about renaming lakes is helping the American people—point blank period. pic.twitter.com/KWBflVq0Kx — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) August 28, 2026

Yeah, free speech is a real b***h, isn’t it?

Seriously, though, a head of state is holding a trade negotiation hostage over memes and mean tweets. If Carney is this thin-skinned about internet jokes, he might want to reconsider handling a trade portfolio worth billions of dollars.

Carney is stalling trade talks over hurt feelings, and Tarlov pretends that Trump is the unserious one.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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