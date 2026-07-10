Trans Boyfriend of Accused Charlie Kirk Assassin Testifies in Closing Hours of Court Hearing

The preliminary hearing in the case against the accused Charlie Kirk assassin, Tyler Robinson, will wrap up Friday and, after four days of damning testimony, there's little doubt the judge will declare there's more than enough evidence to try him for murder and multiple other counts. The prosecution rested its case on Thursday afternoon, leaving room on Friday for Robinson's defense team to wrap up.

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On Thursday, Robinson's trans boyfriend, Lance Twiggs, appeared via recorded testimony, which is allowable under Utah law. Twiggs spoke to law enforcement twice, in the days following Robinson's arrest and again in April 2026, the latter of which was the under-oath testimony used in court. He was granted limited use immunity for his testimony.

During testimony, Twiggs said that he and Robinson didn't really talk much about trans issues and politics. He testified that Robinson, a budding electrician, would ride to job sites with his crew and would listen to the radio and complain about hearing political messages he didn't like.

Twiggs nominally identified Robinson as the person seen in the FBI photos right after the assassination.

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Twiggs's spoke of the text messages, a Discord chat, and a hand-written note Robinson left for him in which he admitted he killed Charlie Kirk. Before turning himself in, Robinson told Twiggs in person at their apartment that he wished he hadn't killed the head of TurningPoint USA.

Robinson's personally penned note was left under Twiggs's computer keyboard. Robinson told his boyfriend to retrieve it during a text message exchange. Both messages were confessions to the murder.

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Twiggs: You weren't the one who did it, right? Robinson: I am, I'm sorry. Twiggs: I thought they caught the person. Robinson: No, they grabbed some crazy old dude and interrogated someone in similar clothing. I planned to grab my rifle from the drop point shortly after, but most of that side of town got locked down. Twiggs: Why? Robinson: Why did I do it? Twiggs: Yeah. Robinson: I had enough of his hatred some hate can't be negotiated out.

Here's a look at law enforcement's screen shots of the messages. An investigator read them in court.

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Robinson's hand-penned note tied the murder to his relationship with his trans boyfriend and how "I wish we could have lived in a world where this did not feel necessary." He continued, "I could have stayed for you and lived our lives together. I lack the words to express how much I love you and how very much you mean to me."

Moreover, in court, the gun and the shell casings were finally seen by the public for the first time. Twiggs testified that the dremel tool used to engrave the shell casings was his.

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The engravings, which we'd heard about before, alluded to gaming, Antifa, and the trans life style. Two of the shells invoked "Bella Ciao" an old anti-fascist folk song sung by Italians during World War II and recently used by Antifa in its writings.

In 2019, Antifa and John Brown Gun Club member Willem Van Spronson attacked a Tacoma, Wash., ICE facility with explosives and opened fire when officers responded to the attack, before he was shot and killed. This attack was echoed by Texas Antifa members who used the same tactics at the Prairieland ICE facility on July 4, 2025. Those Antifa members have been sentenced to decades in federal prison for conspiracy.

Van Spronson left behind his "manifesto," which exhorted his fellow Occupy Wall Street, John Brown Gun Club, and Antifa "comrades" to "Keep the faith! All power to the people! Bella ciao."





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In court, the defense has tried as much as possible to keep out evidence that makes their client look guilty. They're doing their jobs, but the effort has frustrated the Kirk family, who knows that this may be their one chance to show the TV-watching world what this accused monster did to their world. The trial phase, if there is one, will not allow cameras.

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The Kirk family attorney once again implored Judge Tony Graf to make every piece of evidence available for the public to see.

In a motion filed to the court, they family argued that they "sat in the room while evidence was admitted but not presented for their viewing. They were present in body, yet denied the very thing their presence was meant to secure: their ability to meaningfully observe the preliminary hearing.”

The judge denied the motion but said it was "not intended to diminish the significance of the victim’s representative rights or concerns. Rather, it reflects the court’s responsibility to regulate the presentation of evidence in a manner consistent with the integrity of the proceedings and the fair trial rights implicated in this manner…"

While there hadn't been any psychological testimony during the preliminary hearing, it doesn't take a genius to figure out that both young men lived in a closed-loop world of gaming and sexual confusion. Robinson was trying for a hero's story arc in his personal life that was reflected in the games he played with his friends. He was trying to impress his trans boyfriend "Luna" by murdering a man who spoke the truth about it all.

That's enough psycho-babble for the moment. Let's just go to the white board and break it down.

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Sexual confusion, political score settling, Antifa, and gaming combined to kill a man and an American leader. Charlie Kirk sought a dialogue with all of them. They couldn't respond in kind. They resorted to murder.

We'll find out what the defense attorneys' next move is today.

Read more on the trial here:

Kirk Family Attorney Makes a Stunning Move in Charlie Kirk Assassination Court Hearing

Here's the Real Reason Behind Candace Owens' Combative Publicity Tour Right Now

Charlie Kirk Conspiracy Theories Suddenly Disappear With This One Amazing Trick

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