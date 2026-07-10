One More (Weird) Potential Ozempic Side Effect

Some people seem to benefit from the use of the GLP-1 class of drugs, which includes Ozempic, Wegovy, etc., for weight loss.

God bless; far be it from me to tell anyone what to do.

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Yet I can’t be faulted for pointing out the well-documented and ever-expanding list of side effects, some of which are severe and none of which are disputed.

These include:

Nausea

Vomiting

Stomach pain

Fatigue

Headache

Nonarteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy (NAION)

Diabetic Retinopathy (DR)

Muscle loss (sarcopenia)

Kidney damage

Pancreatitis

Pulmonary Aspiration

Acute Gallbladder Injury

… And all that, just for a vast share of users to gain all of the lost weight right back if/when they stop taking Ozempic, essentially rendering it a lifetime drug.

Related: ‘Ozempic Face’ Destroying the Hollywood Beautiful People?

Now there’s an exciting new potential side effect to toss into the mix: turning users into passive pushovers by reducing their violent tendencies.

Via Gizmodo (emphasis added):

It’s become a running joke at this point that GLP-1 drugs like semaglutide (the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy) can help with almost everything under the Sun, not just weight loss. A study out today now suggests GLP-1s might even have the potential to curb people’s violent tendencies. Scientists at Rutgers University examined nationally representative survey data that compared former and current GLP-1 users. In people currently taking GLP-1s, they found, the link between being impulsive and being more prone to violence was noticeably weaker. Though the team’s findings are far from certain proof that GLP-1s can reduce violent behavior, they do warrant follow-up research, the authors say. “We view this study as a first step, not a final answer,” lead author Daniel Semenza, director of research at the New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center at the Rutgers School of Public Health, told Gizmodo.

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Related: Big Pharma Partners With NAACP to Push Public Subsidy of Weight Loss Drug

Whereas the researchers explored several plausible biological mechanisms for the association between Ozempic and reduced violence, the conclusions hinged on survey data from 821 users who answered questions regarding their proclivities for violence.

Via Criminology (emphasis added):

Current GLP-1 RA use was associated with significantly weaker associations between impulsivity and violent crime, as well as between alcohol use and violent crime, compared with former use. Interaction terms indicated that the associations of impulsivity and alcohol use with violent behavior were attenuated by approximately 62% and 52%, respectively, among current versus former GLP-1 RA users… The results carry implications for continued criminological investigation into the potential behavioral effects of increasingly widespread GLP-1 RA use… These hypotheses underscore the potential for criminological research to identify when, for whom, and under what conditions pharmacological intervention may influence violence risk. Given the extensive societal burden of violence, an evidence-based understanding of how pharmaceuticals may interact with established behavioral risk factors could complement the broader portfolio of violence prevention strategies.

Related: ‘Miracle Drug’: CNBC Advertises for Pharma, Disguises It as News

As one might imagine, the findings titillate social engineers, who note that administering these drugs to wards of the state “may carry significant criminological implications.”

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Continuing:

Growing evidence suggests that GLP-1 RAs may also influence behavioral outcomes, particularly those involving dysregulated impulse control. GLP-1 RA use has been linked to improvements in impulse control disorders (Järvinen et al., 2019; Logan et al., 2025), reductions in substance use and alcohol consumption (Hendershot et al., 2025; Klausen et al., 2022), and lessened reward-seeking behaviors such as gambling (Arillotta et al., 2024). Although precise psychophysiological pathways remain under investigation, these effects are thought to occur, in part, through modulation of dopamine signaling within the brain's reward system (Jerlhag, 2023; Vallöf et al., 2016). GLP-1 RA activity has further been linked to improved stress regulation via the hypothalamic–pituitary–adrenal (HPA) axis and reductions in neuroinflammation, factors broadly implicated in mood, arousal, and behavioral control (Al Qassab et al., 2025; Zheng et al., 2024). These effects may be particularly pronounced under conditions of heightened reward salience or behavioral dysregulation. Research regarding the behavioral effects of GLP-1 RA use may carry significant criminological implications. Although prior studies have focused on psychiatric or compulsive behaviors, the same neurobiological mechanisms, including modulation of reward sensitivity, stress regulation, and impulse control, plausibly extend to aggression and violent crime. The relationship between GLP-1 RA use and violence remains largely unexplored, but preliminary findings raise the possibility of an inverse relationship. Vestlund et al. (2022) reported that repeated administration of exendin-4, a GLP-1 RA analog, was associated with reduced aggression in male mice, potentially through modulation of serotonin and noradrenaline signaling. A case study by Järvinen et al. (2019) described reductions in aggressive behavior in a 20-year-old man with autism spectrum disorder following treatment with liraglutide. Although these findings are limited in both scope and generalizability, they provide preliminary support for the plausibility of a link between GLP-1 RA use and aggression-related outcomes.

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How amazing that, based on one survey study, they’ve managed to float the idea of putting people on these drugs to get their minds right!

The glories of a medicalized society.

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