'Miracle Drug': CNBC's Advertises for Pharma, Disguises It as News

The corporate media is all-in on a diabetes drug called semaglutide that its purveyors insist will cure the ballooning obesity crisis once and for all.

CNBC’s advertisement for semaglutide disguised as news opens with a news actress sitting at some sort of fast food establishment, condescending to the peasants about an everyman’s lunch dilemma.

“Imagine it’s lunchtime, and instead of craving this giant bacon double cheeseburger to feel full, all you needed was this little slider,” she says.

Already, this whole framing is off to the wrong start. If sustainable, healthy weight loss is the goal, the entire point of this little production should have been: stop eating fast food trash like sliders made of carb-filled bread covered in GMO mayonnaise slop.

But encouraging healthy dietary habits don’t move pharmaceutical product.

So we move on to the actual point: selling more drugs.

Via Fierce Pharma:

Pharma is the fourth-largest spender on TV ads in the U.S., with $6.6 billion spent over the past year. That’s according to MediaRadar’s annual study of TV ad spending, which includes OTC drug ads in its total that push it higher than other tallies.

But you don’t need statistics to see the fruits of all that spending; turn on any cable news network at any time of day, and on commercial breaks, you will be inundated with advertising for drugs promising to treat everything from “restless leg syndrome” to seasonal allergies.

$6.6 billion seems like a lot of money. It is — until you consider that the global pharmaceutical industry generates $1.42 trillion annually, and 45% of the global market is in the United States alone.

CNBC pushes drugs in lieu of lifestyle changes on its lobotomized viewers. Pharma ads run on commercial breaks to reinforce the message. Pharmaceutical corporations generate ever-higher profits and funnel a small portion in kickbacks back to CNBC for more ads.

Pharma gets paid. CNBC gets paid. One hand washes the other.

Why, then, would CNBC not invite Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla onto their platform to celebrate their record profits, totally free of any inconvenient questions like the company’s provable COVID-19 vaccine trial fraud?

Where else does an intrepid CEO go but CNBC to move more product without any pretense of journalistic skepticism?

Regarding semaglutide in particular, it seems true based on the clinical data that it helps obese people lose weight in the short and medium-term as advertised.

That said, human hormones do not operate in a vacuum. They act in a synergistic symphony, a complex interplay that biologists have only begun to comprehend.

Altering levels of one artificially — and keeping them altered — necessarily has incredible effects on the other hormones.

There are no long-term studies on the effects of semaglutide on metabolic health — just as was the case with COVID-19 “vaccines” when they were introduced to market.

When it comes to long-term health and vitality, there is simply no easy way out. That’s the hard truth. Getting injected with whatever pharmaceutical product currently in vogue with CNBC news actors is no long-term recipe for optimal health.