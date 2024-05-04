‘Ozempic Face’ Destroying the Hollywood Beautiful People?

Among the long and growing laundry list of obscene Ozempic side effects — which includes but is not limited to thyroid cancer, sarcopenia, and seized-up intestines — the drug now marketed for weight loss is also reportedly wreaking havoc on patients’ faces, even those of the precious rich and famous who invest so heavily in cosmetic surgeries and coffee enemas to keep them pristine.

Advertisement

Related: Doctor Warns of ANOTHER 'Alarming' Side Effect of 'Miracle' Weight Loss Drug

Via New York Post (emphasis added):

Amid the weight loss treatment’s skyrocketing popularity, surgeons believe that Hollywood is experiencing a spike in the side effect known as “Ozempic Face.” Several doctors claimed… that celebs from John Goodman to Sharon Osbourne are among those hit hardest by the alleged condition… Ozempic’s fat-fighting capabilities have understandably made it all the rage in body-obsessed Hollywood, which has allegedly resulted the aforementioned rise in “deflation,” according to experts. After examining pics of 15 celebs who experienced a major weight loss transformation, a panel of surgeons speculated that at least half may have suffered from this facial emaciation.

So, you might be wondering: “what is this Ozempic face and what exactly is it doing to people’s faces?” That’s a fair question that the pharmaceutical industry and the captured regulatory authorities and the corporate state media dependent on pharma ad revenue pushing this drug won’t advertise the honest answer to.

Related: Government to Toss 3.6 Million Obese Medicare Patients on Wegovy Treadmill For ‘Heart Health’

Advertisement

Via Medical News Today (emphasis added):

Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank, a cosmetic and celebrity dermatologist, coined the term “Ozempic face” after treating many individuals with this symptom… While Ozempic is safe to use with a doctor’s recommendation, it can cause rapid weight loss that is often more pronounced on the face. Facial fat serves a protective function and affects facial aesthetics and elasticity. Weight loss can cause dermatological changes and shrinking because the fat that stretches and cushions the skin is no longer in place. The skin of the face also loses its ability to retract after an episode of rapid weight loss due to reduced levels of elastin and collagen, which are essential for structural integrity. As a result, people taking Ozempic may report the following facial symptoms: increased signs of aging, such as more lines and wrinkles

loss of fat, which can lead the skin to become loose and sag

a hollowed-out appearance

lipodystrophy, which affects how the body accumulates and stores fat

In layman’s terms, Ozempic makes the user look like a crack addict who smokes rocks for breakfast, and lunch, and dinner, with snack breaks in between.

Heroin chic: the new face of optimal health, sponsored by Novo Nordisk™!

Advertisement

The new ad campaign writes itself.

Will any of the numerous and multiplying documented detrimental health impacts of Ozempic as a first-resort weight loss solution dissuade lazy consumers bred on the drive-thru, give-me-convenience-or-give-me-death paradigm from taking the drug, or Medicare administrators on the take — shamans of The Science™ — from pushing it?

Probably not; they know how their bread gets buttered, and it’s certainly not by improving the health of their patients or the American public in general. If anything, the incentive structure runs in the opposite direction, as sicker patients pad shareholder report bottom lines and justify bigger budgets.