‘A Truly Great Voice’: Tributes Pour in on Anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s Martyrdom

“One year ago, our nation witnessed pure evil when Charlie Kirk was taken from us,” Attorney General Todd Blanche declared September 10. But as Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton declared, “I miss my friend, and I’ll honor him by never backing down… Charlie will never be forgotten.”

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One year. We miss you, Charlie Kirk 🙏 https://t.co/JpktJiCghT — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) September 10, 2026

President Donald Trump paid tribute to Kirk both at the Republican midterm convention Wednesday night and in a video the White House released to “the greatest evangelist for American liberty.” Trump urged Americans to vote against the party that celebrated Kirk’s death. “It was actually one year ago tomorrow, a far-left extremist assassinated my great friend and conservative voice, Charlie Kirk, because Charlie Kirk spoke the truth,” the president emphasized.

Many members of his administration also praised Charlie and mourned the anniversary of his death. Secretary of State Marco Rubio illustrated how he is trying to implement policies that would make Charlie proud.

Charlie Kirk had a unique gift for articulating the good — the goodness of family, faith, and America. One year ago today, he was killed for it. We’ll honor his legacy by building great things and holding to account the enemies of civilization. https://t.co/nYooF7xua5 — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) September 10, 2026

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wrote, “One year ago, a bullet silenced one of the most eloquent truth-tellers of our era. But it could not silence the principles Charlie Kirk stood for. Today, we honor Charlie’s devotion to God, to our country, and to the Constitution. We carry his legacy forward by summoning his best virtues in ourselves—and living with the courage, conviction, and faith that defined his life.” Similarly, Bishop Robert Barron praised Charlie‘s ability to see every human being as a beloved creation of God.

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For Our VIPs: A Year Ago, Charlie’s Death Changed Everything

Like the White House, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth used the biblical commendation, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

A year ago, we lost the incredible Charlie Kirk. His courage, conviction, and unwavering faith left a generational impact — and ignited a spiritual revival — inside our great Republic. We will never forget Charlie, but take great refuge in the fact that he is with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Well done, good and faithful servant. — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) September 10, 2026

White House advisor Stephen Miller exclaimed, “Charlie was a beloved friend, an unflinching ally, and an indispensable warrior for America. He was murdered not only by an evil assassin but an entire ecosystem of far-left extremism that normalizes, justifies and glorifies violence against its political opponents. The success of America depends upon the dismantlement of these violent networks. As we grieve an unimaginable loss, we pledge ourselves to accelerate the work for which Charlie gave his very life. No one can remain on the sidelines when the stakes are so vast.”

A year ago, we lost Charlie Kirk — a father, a follower of Christ, and a truly great voice for American ideals. He spoke truth, pointed young Americans to Jesus Christ, and refused to live in fear. They may have taken the man, but they will never take away his legacy. https://t.co/kaYqVjnO8P — Scott Turner (@SecretaryTurner) September 10, 2026

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One artist is honoring Charlie with a statue in New York City, and there is also a new statue of Charlie in Phoenix.

NEW: A life-size Charlie Kirk statue will be unveiled Thursday afternoon in New York City's Times Square. The public will see it at 2:23 pm EST, the exact time Kirk was assassinated during a speaking engagement one year ago today. Artist Sergio Furnari also says he'll have to get creative with the presentation since vandals have vowed to sabotage the piece if it's left alone. @choeshow | @TPUSA — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) September 10, 2026

1 year ago, Charlie Kirk was murdered & stolen from us. They killed him because he was a threat — a threat to the DSA, communism, & the democrat party. I know if Charlie were alive today, he would be doing everything in his power to deliver Republican wins this November. Let’s honor Charlie, his work, & his legacy with action. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) September 10, 2026

Charlie’s own Turning Point USA and his widow Erika released heart-breaking homages. “We have had to learn how to carry on without the person who was at the center of everything we do,” the TPUSA team said soberly. “We have celebrated milestones that Charlie should have been here to celebrate. We have stood on stages where his voice should have been heard. We have watched his children grow without their father there to see it. And we have felt the weight of his absence in ways that never seem to get easier.” Indeed, “For the people who knew and loved Charlie, September 10 will never simply be an anniversary. It is the day our lives were changed forever.”

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For all the things that divide us, grief is a universal language and a defining part of the human experience. At some point, every one of us will love someone we have to say an earthly goodbye to. I am still learning how to walk through each day carrying the grief I feel for my Charlie. Some days I have a vague understanding of God’s plan, others I don’t, but I trust Him completely. He is my only strength. I also know grief can be lonely, and sometimes hearing someone else put words to it makes us feel a little less alone. I wrote this for anyone who has lost someone they love, anyone sitting in grief now, and anyone who someday will. Suffering does not get the final word. Only God does. My reflections on grief, one year later: https://t.co/ThORDA17Mi — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) September 7, 2026

The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro warned against conservatives splitting into hate-filled and conspiratorial factions, urging a united front against all the leftists celebrating “Kirkiversary.”

There were even international tributes. Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša posted, “A man of strong faith, a husband and a father, Charlie believed that political and ideological differences should be confronted through argument and democratic debate - never through hatred or violence… Charlie Kirk is no longer with us, but the values he stood for - freedom of expression, faith, courage and peaceful political debate - remain. They deserve to be defended.”

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But the greatest tribute that any of us can ever give Charlie Kirk is to continue the work that he started and refuse to let the radical, godless left take over America.

One year ago, we tragically lost a fearless patriot. A champion for freedom and for our country. Charlie Kirk changed the course of American history. His courage, conviction, and love of country will never be forgotten. ❤️ "Well done, good and faithful servant" https://t.co/1pFgGSrTAG — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 10, 2026

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

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