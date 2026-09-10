AOC Finds God, and He Is Performing Miracles for Her

Up until today, I had no idea whether Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was religious. I guess I've never paid attention. Google tells me she's Roman Catholic and that she often uses her faith to influence her political decisions. Whether she actually does that or not — or whether this "faith" is simply convenient based on her political needs — is between her and God. Given how often politicians use their supposed religious beliefs to win votes and/or swindle people, it's hard to really ever know.

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But even so, the 36-year-old congresswoman headed to Florida this week to speak to the National Baptist Convention, which describes itself as the "nation’s oldest and largest African American religious organization."

As you might imagine, the potential presidential contender used the opportunity to get religious and explain how God works through her to... bring us the far-left Democrat Socialist agenda or something like that. He apparently even called on her to spread her commie gospel to the people of poor downtrodden red states who haven't yet accepted Bernie Sanders as their lord and savior.

The way she tells it, the "Fighting Oligarchy Tour" was more mission trip than political rally.

"I have been amazed watching how God works in the last one to two years, especially, because at the beginning of last year, I traveled the country, I went with Senator Sanders, we did rallies, and we went to places that all of the political pundits and analysts said was impossible and made no sense to go," she said. "These are not places that are toss-ups, these are not places that are swing districts or any of that. Why would you go to Idaho? Why would you go to Montana? Why would you go to Utah?"

That's when she brought God and miracles into it and started shouting like a... well, like a National Baptist preacher, I suppose.

I felt very called, because I feel like when we don't show up, whatever happens is the default. Now, this is the word. I swear it is a miracle to see what happened. One of our first stops that we went to was in Utah. Utah was one of the states where they also redrew all the maps. Deep red districts everywhere, and we went anyway.



We spoke with all of these people, and we said, 'We must have the faith of a mustard seed. We must organize anyway. We must build anyway, and if all you can get is a seat on your PTA, you get that seat on your PTA.'



So, we went there. We organized a year ago. One year later, out of nowhere, a judge strikes down Utah's map, and they are ordered to redraw, and it is only because, IT IS ONLY BECAUSE of the organizing we did in faith when there was no evidence, NO EVIDENCE — there was nothing to point to, no nothing material. But we said we have to do this work.



It was only because of that, that when those maps were drawn, people were ready. And now we stand to gain a seat in Utah.

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Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) at the National Baptist Convention: "I have been amazed watching how God works" in advancing progressive politics.



She says a "miracle" occurred once she & Bernie Sanders toured deep-red areas. "We said we must have the faith of a mustard seed. We… pic.twitter.com/xBZtZtjrud — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 10, 2026

So, if I'm getting this right, Bernie and AOC took their private planes to Utah to preach their socialism, and God worked a miracle to redistrict the state? What? Huh?

Whatever she's getting at, I don't understand how anyone can say that socialism, communism, etc. is what God wants, especially someone who claims to be a Christian. Communism is rooted in materialist atheism, explicitly rejects God, and calls religion a tool of repression.

The far-left nations I typically report on, like Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba, have leaders who literally persecute Christians and clergy for practicing their religion. And most of the people who live there pray to God each day to get them out of these hellholes, not bring them more socialism.

Then again, AOC doesn't even know where these places are, so I am not ready to take her word on much of anything.

Whoever suggested AOC go on the world stage for international security conferences should be fired.



AOC: “we CAN’T capture leaders from Venezuela because it’s below the equator”



pic.twitter.com/3uF5dvBXQv — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) February 16, 2026

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