Israel Blows Up Hezbollah Terror Tunnel Network

Israeli forces have blown up a terrorist tunnel complex close to Israel’s northern border, striking not only at Hezbollah, which built the tunnels, but at the Iranian regime, which backs Hezbollah.

Advertisement

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) posted on X, “DISMANTLED: The underground infrastructure in the Ali al-Taher Ridge area, in the Security Zone, in order to neutralize Hezbollah’s ability to use this infrastructure to plan & carry out terror attacks against Israeli civilians & IDF soldiers.”

The IDF continued, “Dozens of Iranian-made rockets, missiles, UAVs, machine guns, and hundreds of mines & explosive devices, were located inside the underground infrastructure. Additionally, a central command complex belonging to Hezbollah’s ‘Badr’ Unit was located within the infrastructure. It contained command centers, weapon storage rooms, and living quarters that enabled terrorists to manage combat & remain underground for extended periods.”

Americans and other Westerners too often forget that Hezbollah spent years after the October 7 attacks committing weekly and sometimes daily terrorist attacks on northern Israel. There were Israeli towns close to the border with Lebanon where the majority of structures suffered damage or destruction. To this day, Hezbollah continues to fire upon Israeli soldiers and civilians and violate every ceasefire agreement. Israel’s war against terrorism is ongoing and deadly. Unfortunately, most Western media care only about Palestinians, not about Israeli civilians who have to race to bomb shelters every few days.

Advertisement

The Iranian regime leadership continues to obsess over Israel. As recently as August 30, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei (or whoever runs his account) was ranting against the “Zionist regime” and the United States, labelingthem “sworn enemies” of Islam.

Khamenei has also repeatedly reaffirmed his regime’s support for Hezbollah, including in July, when he enthused, “The fighters [of Hezbollah], through their jihad and resistance, have brought honor and high repute to Lebanon throughout the Islamic world.” Both Hezbollah and Tehran repeatedly made it clear that they were unwilling to accept any ceasefire deal that did not require Israel to stop defending itself from Hezbollah attacks.

Read Also: ‘A Truly Great Voice’: Tributes Pour in on Anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s Martyrdom

BREAKING: Israel has blown up the Hezbollah’s Ali al-Taher Ridge tunnel network 15 km north of the Israeli border. 1100 tons of explosives were used. The systematic military operation started in early August and involving a tight encirclement, localized ground clearing, and intelligence-driven airstrikes. More than 100 Hezbollah terrorists and IRGC advisors were trapped in the tunnels during the siege. Hezbollah tried to resupply them with drones but failed. Tonight, the 2 km long tunnel network was destroyed forever. — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 10, 2026

Advertisement

Never forget that the Iranian regime funded and helped to build the vast Hezbollah tunnel terror network in Lebanon, which enables the jihadis to terrorize Lebanese and Israeli civilians alike. Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) representatives were reportedly even in the Hezbollah tunnels Israel just destroyed.

So when Israeli forces destroy Hezbollah tunnels, they are not only protecting their own people; they are also striking at one of the main proxies of America’s deadly enemies in Tehran. Yes, this is amazing news for Americans. We are fortunate to have such an ally as Israel.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

Help us fight back against anti-American propaganda and Islamic terror. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.