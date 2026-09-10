Feds Arrest California Fraudster Who Paid Homeless to Sign for Other Voters

Catherine Salgado | 4:46 PM on September 10, 2026
(Image credit: Victoria Taft)

Federal authorities in California continue to identify and arrest election fraudsters, with the latest criminal having become infamous through an undercover journalism video.

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Back in March, James O'Keefe released an exposé showing an operation to pay off homeless people on Skid Row to forge the signatures of other voters in order to rack up enough names for getting certain ballot petitions approved. Petition circulators were offering homeless Angelenos between two and three bucks for the forgeries. The fraud operation had lists of registered voters (including addresses) and told each homeless person which name to assume and exactly what to write for the ballot petitions. Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, revealed that one of the individuals running a fraud operation in the video was 47-year-old James Brass of Victorville.

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Brass and two of the petition circulators who worked for him, Courtney Price of Jacksonville, Fla., and Jateisha Herron of Boron, Calif., are now facing charges.

Among the shocking quotes in the O’Keefe video were "If you mess up, I can't get paid," "You're Robert," "You only writing what I'm telling you to write," and "You're asking a lot of questions, you scaring me." The individual who made the last statement also informed the undercover journalist that she could make another three dollars by going a little ways up the street and finding another fraud operation just like his. All of this is a violation of California's election code Division 18, Chapter 7, Article II, Section 18613, which states clearly, "Every person who subscribes to any initiative, referendum, or recall petition a fictitious name, or who subscribes thereto the name of another, or who causes another to subscribe such a name to that petition, is guilty of a felony and is punishable by imprisonment pursuant to subdivision (h) of Section 1170 of the Penal Code for two, three, or four years."

Hence the indictment against Brass, Herron, and Price. Brass was set to make his first court appearance on Thursday afternoon, according to Essayli. “All three defendants are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit identity fraud in furtherance of a state felony. Brass and Price are charged with an additional count of identity fraud in furtherance of a state felony,” Essayli said. 

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He added that the criminals’ “conduct undermines the confidence voters have in our election systems. We will vigorously investigate and charge anyone involved in corrupting our elections.”

Given the scope of the fraud network that O’Keefe identified in his video, and the fact that Essayli already promised a major election fraud crackdown, the likelihood is that federal authorities will soon be arresting and charging other individuals too.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

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NEWS & POLITICS

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CALIFORNIA CRIME VOTER ID

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