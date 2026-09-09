Heavy Days Coming: Let's Have Some Fun and Mock the Marxists in Honor of Charlie Kirk and 9/11

Kevin Downey Jr. | 6:26 PM on September 09, 2026
Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP

This is a rough week for patriots.

One year ago Thursday, some toilet human leftist assassinated one of the greatest patriots of our generation, Charlie Kirk. The rest of the commode-swimmers celebrated his murder, and many are now throwing "Kirkaversary" parties, like this puddle of sputum:

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Friday will be the 25th anniversary of the day Muslim savages killed almost 3,000 American civilians. Rough days, indeed. So I thought it would be nice to have a little comic relief and run some videos of Democrats doing stupid things — and mock them accordingly — as I do every Wednesday at noon on my podcast, Be Free, Stay Free, with Paul Nolan and Geno Bisconte, live from The America First Warehouse, the most patriotic venue in the galaxy.

The filthy Marxists pretend that Charlie Kirk was "evil" and thus needed to die. One of the excuses they cling to is that Charlie said bad things about the transamabobs. Charlie never did that. But I do, all the time.

Check out this insane Decepticon as he deludes himself into believing he celebrates his menses every month:

I am not sure where this dudette thinks he menstruates from, but if he is bleeding from his "lady-nuts," he should see a doctor.

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FACT-O-RAMA! I openly mock every doofus "journalist" who uses the phrase "her penis" in the news.

As a 37-year veteran of stand-up comedy, I watched, slack-jawed, as so-called chuckle hucksters did the unthinkable on stage: bending a knee to woke ideology and sucking up to the establishment, especially when it came to COVID fascism.

Watch "comedian" Heather McDonald as she fellates the Dr. Anthony Fauci-era of COVID tyranny and takes a shot at Jesus himself. Then enjoy the sweet, swift kismet:

Too bad McDonald didn't know the truth about COVID:

Now, watch how a professional, patriotic comedian, Jim Breuer, handles COVID codswallop:

As someone who lived in New York City on 9/11, it's safe for me to say that I have a rather elephantine arthropod seeking refuge in my jacksie at this time every year, so let's watch a jihaddi daddy tube stroker as his foreordained destination comes to pass:

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If you read my stuff frequently — AND YOU SHOULD —  you know that I like to mock the testicle-dodging fluffer-nutless ladyboys of Antifa, so let's watch them get beaten up by ICE.

LANGUAGE WARNING:

Mad bomb shouts to the pepper-ball sniper on the roof.

Let's watch another!

The Democrats are soft on crime, but karma is not. Watch as these scheming lads learn that getting a job is not the worst thing in the world. Foreordainment, however, might be:

The one thing that I believe other countries have over the United States is that they use water cannons on their gutter goblins, while we don't. Imagine the glee of watching cops wash away the diarrhea people with an H2O Super Soaker:

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FACT-O-RAMA! The "H" in the H2O Super Soaker stands for HOWITZER!

This is a rough week for We the People. We'll get through it; we always do. That's why we are better than the street egesta who call themselves "liberals."

Let's keep the fun rolling with the latest video from "Jokes and a Point." Patriots are way more fun than the blue-haired gorgons.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes and combat Democrats' lies. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. 

You can listen to KDJ clown-slap the commies every Monday-Friday, 9:00-11:00 am EST on the New World Order's Public Enemy #1 radio program, "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show." Click here: www.LINEWSRADIO.com

Read more by Kevin Downey Jr.

Category:

CULTURE

Tags:

9/11 ANTIFA CHARLIE KIRK COVID-19 TRANSGENDER

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