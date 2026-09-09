Heavy Days Coming: Let's Have Some Fun and Mock the Marxists in Honor of Charlie Kirk and 9/11

This is a rough week for patriots.

One year ago Thursday, some toilet human leftist assassinated one of the greatest patriots of our generation, Charlie Kirk. The rest of the commode-swimmers celebrated his murder, and many are now throwing "Kirkaversary" parties, like this puddle of sputum:

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Donde Plowman is the Chancellor at University of Tennessee Knoxville



Feel free to tag her and let her know what you think of her students holding an event to celebrate Charlie’s ass*ssination @DondePlowman https://t.co/8HLgU6LvAy pic.twitter.com/xDCImdoKCt — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 9, 2026

Friday will be the 25th anniversary of the day Muslim savages killed almost 3,000 American civilians. Rough days, indeed. So I thought it would be nice to have a little comic relief and run some videos of Democrats doing stupid things — and mock them accordingly — as I do every Wednesday at noon on my podcast, Be Free, Stay Free, with Paul Nolan and Geno Bisconte, live from The America First Warehouse, the most patriotic venue in the galaxy.

The filthy Marxists pretend that Charlie Kirk was "evil" and thus needed to die. One of the excuses they cling to is that Charlie said bad things about the transamabobs. Charlie never did that. But I do, all the time.

Check out this insane Decepticon as he deludes himself into believing he celebrates his menses every month:

This trans woman claims "he" gets period cramps. 😂 pic.twitter.com/AcnwU38vuM — Asher (@Asher_am6) April 25, 2026

I am not sure where this dudette thinks he menstruates from, but if he is bleeding from his "lady-nuts," he should see a doctor.

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FACT-O-RAMA! I openly mock every doofus "journalist" who uses the phrase "her penis" in the news.

As a 37-year veteran of stand-up comedy, I watched, slack-jawed, as so-called chuckle hucksters did the unthinkable on stage: bending a knee to woke ideology and sucking up to the establishment, especially when it came to COVID fascism.

Watch "comedian" Heather McDonald as she fellates the Dr. Anthony Fauci-era of COVID tyranny and takes a shot at Jesus himself. Then enjoy the sweet, swift kismet:

COVID-era karma: Some stoogette mocked the unvaccinated AND Jesus.



Jesus 1 - Stoogette 0 pic.twitter.com/ePo7woc5eB — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) September 9, 2026

Too bad McDonald didn't know the truth about COVID:

It was never real.... pic.twitter.com/heY8UE2eMO — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) August 15, 2026

Now, watch how a professional, patriotic comedian, Jim Breuer, handles COVID codswallop:

Watch how a REAL comedian, Jim Breuer, handles COVID-era stupidity: pic.twitter.com/Ejj4fN2MX6 — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) September 9, 2026

As someone who lived in New York City on 9/11, it's safe for me to say that I have a rather elephantine arthropod seeking refuge in my jacksie at this time every year, so let's watch a jihaddi daddy tube stroker as his foreordained destination comes to pass:

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Allahu what? pic.twitter.com/lkRHk6gLjG — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) September 9, 2026

If you read my stuff frequently — AND YOU SHOULD — you know that I like to mock the testicle-dodging fluffer-nutless ladyboys of Antifa, so let's watch them get beaten up by ICE.

LANGUAGE WARNING:

What's funnier than ICE beating up communists? pic.twitter.com/Hno9w11YCM — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) September 9, 2026

Mad bomb shouts to the pepper-ball sniper on the roof.

Let's watch another!

There is nothing more entertaining than warching cops toss around commie turds: pic.twitter.com/rL5h8DsLTz — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) September 8, 2026

The Democrats are soft on crime, but karma is not. Watch as these scheming lads learn that getting a job is not the worst thing in the world. Foreordainment, however, might be:

Crime doesn't pay, but it does get reeallllllly hot. pic.twitter.com/aJh05HXdlr — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) September 9, 2026

The one thing that I believe other countries have over the United States is that they use water cannons on their gutter goblins, while we don't. Imagine the glee of watching cops wash away the diarrhea people with an H2O Super Soaker:

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🚨 WATER CANNON: Would you support the use of Water Cannons with Colored Dyes on Rioters in the USA? pic.twitter.com/zTXu6T4SCQ — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) June 21, 2025

FACT-O-RAMA! The "H" in the H2O Super Soaker stands for HOWITZER!

This is a rough week for We the People. We'll get through it; we always do. That's why we are better than the street egesta who call themselves "liberals."

Let's keep the fun rolling with the latest video from "Jokes and a Point." Patriots are way more fun than the blue-haired gorgons.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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