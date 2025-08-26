The Morning Briefing: England Continues to Hemorrhage Cautionary Tales for the U.S.

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Verlysysn was reluctant to talk about his days as the lead singer of the 1990s all-piccolo grunge band, The Ambidextrous Goatherds.

Despite our historical rocky beginning, the United States of America and England have managed to carve out a solid friendship and be great allies for the almost two-and-a-half centuries since then. We've been two staunch, freedom-loving nations that were very clear on who the bad actors in the world were and fought side-by-side to keep them at bay.

Until recently, that is.

Like many of the other "enlightened" countries in Europe that American liberals love so much, England became very relaxed about who it was letting into the country and onto the dole. Very, very relaxed. Immigrants from Islamic countries began pouring into all of Great Britain and, with very little effort, immediately began living off of British taxpayers.

Almost 20 years ago, Mark Steyn wrote a brilliant book titled "America Alone," which precisely described the above situation and warned of its consequences. Steyn knew that the Islamists who were crashing Britain's shores were not at all interested in assimilating into their new country; they were there to colonize.

An effort to globalize the intifada, if you will.

The result has been — just as Steyn predicted — a marginalization of the non-Islamic English people almost to the point of being disenfranchised (more on that in a moment). All aided and abetted by British leftists. This is from something that Robert wrote in June:

In fact, the door to this was already opened wide by the widespread determination, which spanned decades and still lingers, to ignore the massive phenomenon of Muslim rape gangs praying on tens of thousands, and possibly even hundreds of thousands, of British girls. The Qur’an allows Muslim men to take infidel women as sex slaves (4:3, 4:24, 23:1-6, 33:50, 70:30), and British authorities let it happen on a grand scale for fear that stopping the perpetrators would be “racist” and “Islamophobic.” So now in Britain, we have the authorities’ tacit acceptance of the Qur’anic seizure and sexual use of non-Muslim women and of Sharia blasphemy laws. As Islamic law continues to advance in Britain, non-Muslims will find themselves increasingly subjugated. Many will convert to Islam simply to escape discrimination and social opprobrium, as many have already done.

Not all of the English population is ready to roll over and play dead for the "Allahu Akbar!" crowd, it would appear. Here's the kickoff to a column that my good friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green wrote yesterday:

On top of growing Islamification and accompanying antisemitism, decaying national defense, poverty-inducing "net zero" policies, the ruination of Doctor Who, and a whole host of other issues, Britain has yet another crisis that the government just can't seem to get a handle on. Britons who still love their country and want to turn it around. Can you imagine the nerve? You might have already seen in the last week or two, Britons defiantly flying the U.K. Union Jack or England's St. George's Cross — only to have officials who seem to have no problem with displays of Palestinian or Pakistani pride take them down.

This is a fight for the soul of a once-great nation that, honestly, may not work out so well for the people who are fans of the principles that made it great. Free speech is also under relentless assault across the pond, where people are being detained, arrested, and jailed for their social media activity.

There but for the ability of Donald Trump to twice vanquish horrid leftists in a presidential election goes the United States. As my good friend Kurt Schlichter detailed in a Townhall column last week, we're only one unfortunate election away from the Democrats rigging the rules and turning the Republic into a dystopian hellhole that we won't be able to fix at the ballot box.

It's a slight variation on a theme, but we see the Democrats trying to flood the zone here with illegal immigrants who have absolutely no incentive to assimilate. Instead of jihadis, we've got powerful drug cartels and gangs. OK, some jihadis have gotten through as well. We're all called racists or — this is rich — Nazis for wanting these violent psychopaths sent back to their own countries.

I gotta tell ya...I'm really sick of being called a Nazi by the people who want to kill all the Jews in the Middle East.

President Trump and his administration are doing brilliant work getting rid of bad elements in our society who never should have been here in the first place. One more open borders loon in the White House can quickly undo all of that, however. The Democrats will eagerly roll out the red carpet for farmworkers and the Sinaloa Cartel alike until the United States is back to a "The call is coming from inside your house," situation like England's.

Great Britain may already be a lost cause. The only reason that all of the United Kingdom isn't at risk is because I'm not so sure that Northern Ireland will hang around for Muslim Madness if everything goes permanently sour. The United States still has a shot at avoiding a similar fate, though.

We just have to keep working on making people understand that we are precariously close to hitting the slippery slope at full speed.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Everything Isn't Awful

#TrueStory.

No chance you had a better day than this kid 🍿😂 pic.twitter.com/fX1erXARbX — MLB (@MLB) August 25, 2025

