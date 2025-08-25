Trump Takes Yet Another Step Toward Restoring Law & Order in D.C. and Nationwide

When a judge releases someone who is waiting for trial on his own recognizance, as allowed under cashless bail policies, he's playing a risky little game with public safety and welfare. Sometimes it's a low-level defendant who isn't a threat to society, but often, a repeat offender ends up back on the street, putting the lives of private citizens and law enforcement officers at risk.

According to the White House, in Washington, D.C. alone:

A journalist was reportedly injured and sexually abused near Union Station by a homeless man, only to be released back onto the streets before his trial. A man who threw a Subway sandwich at a Federal officer has been released on his own recognizance, despite being charged with a sentence that carries up to eight years in Federal prison. A man was released after being charged with inappropriately touching three women in Northwest Washington, only to be arrested again just two days later for sexually abusing another three women in broad daylight. Two days after a man was released from court on a misdemeanor charge of assaulting a police officer, he was then charged in a fatal stabbing on a Metro train.

Throughout the rest of the country:

Last year, a suspected Tren de Aragua gang member, freed without bail after an attempted murder in New York, was rearrested for drug trafficking in Miami and released again, before finally being arrested and held for alleged sex-trafficking of a minor. A repeat offender, arrested six times in a year, was released without bail after his most recent arrest. At the time, he had 47 priors and 28 convictions for preying on New Yorkers. Earlier this year, a homicide suspect in Rockford, Illinois was able to walk free under its new no-cash-bail system, endangering the community. Just this month, a pair of convicted killers caught dealing drugs in broad daylight were released without bail in New York City.

The fact sheet also says that "A 2023 study out of Yolo County, California found that its 'Zero Bail' policy resulted in 163% more crime and 200% more violent crime compared to those who posted bail."

Donald Trump has had enough of all that. On Monday, the president signed executive orders (EO) aimed at eliminating cashless bail in Washington, D.C., and in other jurisdictions around the country with similar policies in place.

The D.C.-centric order directs Attorney General Pam Bondi to "determine whether the District of Columbia continues to maintain its cashless bail policy for crimes that pose a clear threat to public safety, including murder, rape, carjacking, assault, burglary, looting, and more." And "If the District’s cashless-bail policy remains in place, the Order instructs the Administration to take appropriate actions, which may include Federal funding decisions, services, or approvals, as well as actions the Attorney General identifies as necessary and appropriate because of the emergency conditions."

For the nation, Bondi must "submit a list of States and local jurisdictions with cashless bail policies," and then the Trump administration will "identify Federal funds currently provided to cashless bail jurisdictions that may be suspended or terminated."

In case you're unfamiliar with the system, cashless bail is essentially when a judge lets a defendant go without ordering them to pay cash for bail. The judge typically makes this decision based on information like whether the person is a flight risk or a risk to the community. The judge may also release the defendant with stipulations, like wearing an ankle monitor or under the supervision of another person. Those who argue in favor of it say it's the only fair option to people with low incomes who commit minor crimes, plus it prevents overcrowding in jails and lessens the taxpayer burden.

One of the best parts of having President Trump back in office is that there's a grown-up in the room again. He's restoring law and order and common sense.

