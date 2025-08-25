Will Kamala Harris Be Responsible for the Democrats’ Failure in 2026?

The ghost of Kamala Harris continues to haunt the Democrats.

Seriously, if you look at the state of the Democratic National Committee right now, it’s hard to imagine anyone else who deserves the blame more than her for their current problems. Kamala has managed to be both the face of their electoral rejection in 2024 and now the financial wrecking ball dragging them down in the aftermath. Put simply: she’s a walking reminder of why the voters rejected her—and she’s still costing her party dearly every day.

Let’s not forget what actually happened in 2024. Harris raised—and burned through—more than a billion dollars in her doomed campaign against Donald Trump. And she lost every single swing state. That was an electoral humiliation and a rather expensive one.

But the disaster didn’t stop on Election Night.

Even after the ballots were counted and President Trump returned to the White House in a landslide, the Democratic Party was still left holding the bag on her failed campaign. According to a report from Axios, the DNC so far has had to eat $15 million in leftover debt, dragging it like an anchor into 2025.

Now, Democrats like to pretend this is all about poor fundraising mechanics, or that DNC Chair Ken Martin somehow dropped the ball and is to blame for their party’s problems.

But let’s not kid ourselves: The party’s coffers aren’t dry because of Ken Martin. They're dry because Kamala’s epic campaign burned through an unfathomable fortune only to get clobbered, and the party’s big donors have been spooked. They don’t want to write big checks and get nothing for their investment. And, now, the party is not only struggling to raise money, but it’s dealing with paying off her campaign debt at a time when the money isn’t rolling in.

To make matters worse, while Kamala continues to haunt the DNC’s balance sheets, Republicans are swimming in cash. Just last month, the RNC reported nearly $84.3 million in cash-on-hand—compared to the Democrats’ meager $13.9 million. Try winning a national midterm fight with that kind of disparity. Good luck.

Heading into the 2026 midterms, this isn’t just a problem of accounting or fundraising—it’s a morale problem, a messaging problem, and a leadership problem wrapped into one. Democrats are limping into the fight with empty pockets, an albatross of debt, and an agenda that drives away the very voters they need to win back. Meanwhile, the Republicans are sitting on a war chest big enough to blanket the airwaves for months and drive home the contrast between a sober, confident message and the radicalism of Harris’s Democrats.

So, when Democrats suffer another round of losses in 2026, the question won’t be hard to answer. Sure, Ken Martin—if he’s still around—will take some heat, and smaller names will get blamed for “failing to connect with voters.” But at the end of the day, this is Kamala Harris’s legacy. She wasted a billion dollars, handed every swing state to Donald Trump, and left her party on life support heading into the next big election. If the Democrats implode next year, it will be because the ghost of Kamala Harris never stopped choking the life out of them.