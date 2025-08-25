‘America First’ Republicans Vs. ‘Party First’ Democrats: The War for America’s Soul

Politics is a game of trajectory: Everything is in a perpetual state of rapid, manic motion. Nothing is ever fixed; every issue, controversy, and opportunity is evolving. Today is but a snapshot in time; tomorrow will be something different.

It’s why political strategists must think like Wayne Gretzky, who famously said, “I skate to where the puck is going to be, not where it has been.”

That’s how you’ve gotta play the game.

President Donald Trump excels at this. It’s one of the secrets to his success: He’s the living, breathing embodiment of the mantra, “The best way to predict the future is to create it.” Whiny Democrats call it “flooding the zone,” but it’s all a byproduct of Trump’s creativity, vision, and anticipation.

The Democrats and the rest of the GOP, however? They have the anticipatory skills of a carrot.

In the business world, we call it the “who moved my cheese?” phenomenon. It goes like this: A business figures out a steady, predictable financial model, but then something changes. Maybe it’s market conditions; maybe it’s something else.

Either way, like a rat trapped in a maze, their “cheese” gets moved. And now they’ve gotta find a new path or they’ll starve.

Sadly, many businesses starve. (Adapting is hard.)

And this brings us to today, with the great Gerrymandering War of 2025 now upon us. Whereas the Republican Party is setting the agenda by skating “where the puck is going to be,” the Democrats are playing follow-the-leader.

They’re doing it deliberately, too.

Our friends on the left call it “fighting fire with fire.” But their own words betray them: Fighting fire with fire is responsive, not anticipatory! It’s the difference between going on offense and setting the pace and tone, versus lying on the ropes and trying to counterpunch. (Yawn.)

Ask any boxing fan: When you get two counterpunchers in the ring, it’s gonna be a boring fight.

Meanwhile, the GOP is unified under the “America First” banner, solidifying its political gains and marching in lockstep together in the “Make America Great Again” movement. Among Trump’s legacies is teaching the Republican Party to stop acting like effete philosopher-kings, roll up its sleeves, and utilize the same advantages the Democrats have long relied upon.

And that’s gerrymandering. The Democrats have elevated it into an art form:

Trump received 1.25 million votes in Massachusetts, winning 36% of the vote. The state has zero Republicans in the House.

Trump received 737,000 votes in Connecticut, winning 42% of the vote. The state has zero Republicans in the House.

Trump received 423,000 votes in New Mexico, winning 46% of the vote. The state has zero Republicans in the House.

Trump received 2.49 million votes in Illinois, winning 43.5% of the vote. Out of their 17 congressmen, there are only 3 Republicans.

Trump received 3.6 million votes in New York, winning 43.3% of the vote. Out of their 26 congressmen, there are only 7 Republicans.

Trump received 6.1 million votes in California, winning 38.3% of the vote. Out of their 52 congressmen, there are only 9 Republicans.

Which makes their howling, screaming, and hysterics over Texas’ redistricting plans rather suspect: Right now, Texas — which hasn’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate in 50 years! — has 38 congressional seats, with 25 Republicans and 13 Democrats.

That’s a ratio far more forgiving than the RIDICULOUSLY gerrymandered districts in Blue States!

But this is the strategy that’s kept the Democrats afloat, in good times and bad. When Obama won the presidency in 2008, the Democrats won 52.9% of the votes in House elections… which somehow led to them controlling 59.1% of all the seats in the House of Representatives!

For decades, they’ve rigged the game by rigging their districts. And now that the Republicans are FINALLY leveling the playing field by doing the same exact thing, they’re crying foul — and accusing Trump of “stealing” the midterms.

It’s also exposed a brand-new political fault line: “America First” versus “Party First.”

If you’re a Californian, Chicagoan, or New Yorker, you need a GOP congressman to represent your interests in D.C. After all, the president is a Republican; the Senate is Republican; the House is Republican.

The GOP controls everything!

Yet “leaders” like Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) and Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Ill.) want to DECREASE the number of Republican representatives from their state? How does that help protect your interests and concerns?

(Obvious answer: It doesn’t.)

Donald Trump is synonymous with “Make America Great Again” and “America First.” It’s part and parcel of his brand.

The Democrats, however, are adopting an entirely different brand identity: They’re “Party First.” It’s all about the advancement of the Democratic Party — even when it comes at the expense of their own country.

And even when it directly undermines the principles of democracy!

It’s the opposite of “America First.” Once someone connects the dots for the American people, the Democrats will have another PR nightmare on their hands. Free advice to the Dems: This is NOT how you win back Flyover Country.

But that’s what they get for skating where the puck is — instead of where it’s heading.

