Mark Fuhrman Didn’t Acquit O.J. Simpson. The Jury Did.

Former Los Angeles Police Department detective Mark Fuhrman died in Idaho at 74, closing the life of a man whose name became welded to the most argued murder trial in modern American life. The New York Post reported that he died on May 12 from an aggressive form of cancer.

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Fuhrman found the bloody glove at O.J. Simpson's Rockingham estate after Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were murdered in June 1994.

He also handed Simpson's defense team the weapon it needed when tapes exposed his use of racial slurs after he denied such language under oath.

Calling Fuhrman controversial feels like calling a house fire inconvenient; he badly damaged the prosecution. He gave Johnnie Cochran, Simpson’s late defense attorney, room to argue corruption and racism, and that he planted evidence before a jury already watching the Los Angeles Police Department for years through suspicious eyes.

Fuhrman later pleaded no contest to perjury tied to his testimony about racial slurs, and he became the only figure convicted of a crime connected to the Simpson criminal trial.

Blaming Fuhrman for Simpson walking free still lets too many people off the hook. Marcia Clark, lead prosecutor, and Christopher Darden, co-prosecutor, both former L.A. County deputy DAs, had evidence most prosecutors would dream of carrying into court.

The website Famous Trials lists the evidence admitted into court.

The 9-1-1 call and the history of Simpson's violence directed at Nicole Brown. Hair evidence: (1) hairs consistent with that of Simpson found on cap at Bundy residence, (2) hairs consistent with that of Simpson found on Ron Goldman's shirt. Fiber evidence: (1) cotton fibers consistent with the carpet in the Bronco found on glove at Rockingham, (2) fibers consistent with the carpet from the Bronco found on cap at Bundy residence. Blood evidence: (1) killer dropped blood near shoe prints at Bundy, (2) blood dropped at Bundy was of same type as Simpson's (about 0.5% of population would match), (3) Simpson had fresh cuts on left hand on day after murder, (4) blood found in Bronco, (5) blood found in foyer and master bedroom of Simpson home, (5) blood found on Simpson's driveway, (6) blood on socks in OJ's home matched Nicole's. Glove evidence: (1) left glove found at Bundy and right glove found at Simpson residence are Aris Light gloves, size XL, (2) Nicole Brown bought pair of Aris Light XL gloves in 1990 at Bloomingdale's, (3) Simpson wore Aris Light gloves from 1990 to June, 1994. Shoe evidence: (1) shoe prints found at Bundy were from a size 12 Bruno Magli shoe, (2) bloody shoe impression on Bronco carpet is consistent with a Magli shoe, (3) Simpson wore a size 12 shoe. Other evidence: (1) flight in Bronco, (2) strange reaction to phone call informing him of Nicole Brown's death, etc.

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Judge Lance Ito, now a retired L.A. County Superior Court judge, presided over a trial that became less like a murder case and more like a national referendum. The courtroom carried the weight of Rodney King, the L.A. riots, celebrity worship, race, police misconduct, and television spectacle.

Simpson's defense team read the room. Cochran didn't need to prove Simpson innocent in any moral sense; he needed jurors willing to see the prosecution as part of a larger grievance, and Fuhrman made that job easier.

O.J. was acquitted in 1995, while a civil jury later found him liable for the deaths of Nicole and Goldman in 1997.

Fred Goldman, Ron's father, spent decades reminding the country that the verdict never changed what his family lost.

Simpson died in 2024, still carrying the shadow of a case America never truly put away. And, I bet, he kept searching for the real killers up until his death.

Fuhrman deserved the disgrace he earned; perjury from a homicide detective poisons a courtroom. Racial slurs from a police witness in Los Angeles during that era weren't a side issue jurors could ignore.

Even so, disgrace didn't erase the blood, the gloves, the Bronco, or the victims. The jury had more than enough evidence to convict O.J. and chose not to do it.

Fuhrman's death will restart old arguments, and some will make him the entire story because that's the safer answer. The harder answer remains uglier: the Simpson jury heard a mountain of evidence and still delivered a verdict that felt less like justice than a statement. Mark Fuhrman helped crack the prosecution's case, but he didn't acquit O.J. Simpson.

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Cases like the O.J. Simpson trial still matter because they expose what happens when evidence, celebrity, race, media pressure, and courtroom theater collide. PJ Media VIP gives readers sharper analysis without the soft filters, and now you can join with promo code FIGHT to get 60% off.