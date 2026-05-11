When Oppression Is the Coin of the Realm, the Chosen Are the Victims

Hello, my friends, and welcome to Monday, May 11, 2026. Yeah, I know. Monday. It’s about as popular as taking a cruise ship. Trust me, I’m there. But let’s dive into it, together, shall we? Today is National Eat What You Want Day, which ought to offset the Monday blues for some. It’s National Twilight Zone Day and National Technology Day.

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OK, yeah, I know, I know… but hang in there, kids, you’ve got this.

Today in History:

1068: Matilda of Flanders, wife of William the Conqueror, is crowned the very first Queen of England in Westminster Abbey.

1751: Dr. Thomas Bond and Benjamin Franklin found Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia.

1812: John Bellingham assassinates British Prime Minister Spencer Perceval in the lobby of the House of Commons, London. Ironically, descendants of both later stand for the same seat in Parliament at the same time, but neither wins.

1812 The waltz is introduced into English ballrooms; some observers consider it disgusting and immoral.

1820: Launch of HMS Beagle, the ship that would later take a young Charles Darwin on his famous scientific voyage.

1924: The Pulitzer Prize for poetry goes to Robert Frost for "New Hampshire: A Poem with Notes and Grace Notes."

1947: BF Goodrich announces the development of a tubeless tire.

1949: Siam renames itself Thailand.

1959: "Kookie, Kookie, Lend Me Your Comb" by Edd Byrnes & Connie Stevens hits number four.

1963: "Puff, the Magic Dragon" by Peter, Paul & Mary hits number two; Peter Yarrow adapted a poem that college classmate Lenny Lipton had left behind after borrowing Yarrow's typewriter.

1965: Ellis Island becomes part of the Statue of Liberty National Monument.

1968: Irish actor Richard Harris releases single "MacArthur Park" (In my radio days, it may have been just another 7-minute song to you, but to me it was a coffee break).

1969: British comedy troupe Monty Python forms.

1970: "The Long and Winding Road" becomes the final U.S. single release by the Beatles

1974: ABC Records releases Steely Dan’s single "Rikki Don't Lose That Number."

Birthdays today include: Irving Berlin, Russian-American composer and lyricist considered one of the greatest songwriters in history; Salvador Dalí, Spanish surrealist artist; Foster Brooks, comedian and actor; Phil Silvers, stage and screen comic actor; Richard Feynman, theoretical physicist known for his work on quantum mechanics; Denver Pyle, actor; Louis Farrakhan; R. Dean Taylor, Canadian pop singer-songwriter and Motown record producer; Eric Burdon, British rock vocalist; and Butch Trucks, drummer (The Allman Brothers Band).



Happy birthday to all celebrating today.

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Leftists won't shut up about racial equality — but they tend to go dead silent when you ask about the consequences of their totally botched crusade. And save your breath before you come at me: I'm absolutely for racial equality. We should have achieved it decades ago. But here's the ugly truth nobody wants to say out loud: The people screaming loudest about equality now panic at the idea of anything actually being race-neutral. The reality is that they don't want equality. They want revenge dressed up in the language of justice. We didn't fix the problem — we blew past the solution and created a new one. Remember: The worst thing you can do to a democrat is solve an issue, because doing that removes their ability to demagogue the problem.

I’ll give you a rather horrific example of the consequences I'm talking about, by way of The Daily Mail:

A young woman in New York City said she declined pressing charges against a violent suspect because she didn't want to put 'another black man in jail,' weeks before he allegedly killed a 76-year-old retired teacher. The 23-year-old woman anonymously detailed how she and a friend narrowly escaped Rhamell Burke, 32, after he allegedly attacked them while riding the subway on April 2. The straphanger told the New York Post she now completely regrets her decision not to work with prosecutors after Burke was charged with murder on Friday for allegedly shoving 76-year-old Ross Falzone down a flight of stairs to his death at a subway station Thursday night. 'Maybe a part of me was just like, I don't want to put another black man in jail, but, you know, at some point, if you are a criminal, you're a criminal, and he was scary, he was a scary guy,' the unidentified woman told the outlet.

Colinxy touches on this:

In the symbolic economy of contemporary Critical Theory, oppression functions as currency. Victimhood is no longer a condition to be alleviated; it is a credential to be leveraged. The more one suffers, or claims to suffer, the more epistemic authority, moral immunity, and institutional influence one is presumed to possess. This is the Currency of Oppression: a moral marketplace in which grievance becomes capital, identity becomes credit, and dissent is treated as theft. It is an economy where biography substitutes for argument, and where the hierarchy of suffering determines who may speak, who must listen, and whose claims are beyond question.

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Let's ask the uncomfortable question: how much crime do we manufacture by lionizing the wrong people? Sure, go ahead and blame a biased criminal justice system. I'm quite sure some of you are already screaming at your screen on this point. But let's be honest enough to admit that cultures get more of what they celebrate — full stop.

Take George Floyd versus David Dorn. You know Floyd's name. The media and the race-baiting regulars like Al Sharpton, etc., made it quite certain.

But David Dorn? A 77-year-old retired police captain who actually died trying to protect something — his friend's jewelry store, while looters ransacked the city? I'll bet that name draws a blank. You probably didn't know someone streamed his death live on Facebook either, because the outrage machine had no use for that story. It didn't maintain the narrative, so it got dropped like a call on a one-bar cell signal.

But here's what our culture decided these two men were worth: George Floyd got statues. George Floyd got murals. Cities renamed streets after him. The world stopped. I would argue, as I have for years, that Floyd overdosed on the fentanyl he swallowed trying to hide it from the arresting officer.

David Dorn got a park bench.

A bench.

A man who spent nearly four decades in law enforcement, who ran toward danger at 77 years old out of loyalty and duty, got a bench in a park that most people will walk past without ever reading the plaque. Leave aside the misdirected sympathy and stay with the theme here. Floyd’s criminal past means nothing to the racists deciding he was a martyr to the cause, and Dorn doesn’t even raise a blip on the radar of those calling for “justice.”

Then there’s Trayvon Martin.

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If you don't watch the hour long expose' on that subject, I quite understand. But, here again, demonstrably, you get more of what you allow for and defend.

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Every single national headline lately follows the same tired script: ignore the criminal actions of the people actually doing the crime, and grab the racism crutch, instead. Stick to the narrative. The logic is breathtaking in its laziness — when oppression becomes the currency of public discourse, every criminal magically transforms into a victim.

Wrongdoing? Doesn't matter.

Accountability? Please.

Racism explains everything, so why bother thinking harder? It has become the knee-jerk reflex to any and all minority criminality, no analysis required. And if you think that's an exaggeration, look at just how far down this rabbit hole goes:

On the lawn of a Claremont church, just like at many churches at this time of year, cutouts of wise men on camelback head toward a makeshift stable, a meager wooden structure where Mary and Joseph have huddled inside. But instead of an infant Jesus cradled in his mother’s arms, the Nativity at Claremont United Methodist Church the creation of congregant and artist John Zachary features a depiction of Trayvon Martin slumped over in his hoodie, a pool of his blood spreading over a bed of straw.

It gets worse:

The Claremont United Methodist Church, about 30 miles east of Los Angeles, California, and John Zachary, the individual behind the “artistic interpretation,” has managed to infuriate many with their depiction of the Nativity scene this Christmas season by replacing the baby Jesus with Trayvon Martin. Yup … because some how I get the two of them confused all off the time. I just have two words, “Sacrilege” and an “Abomination”!!! All in the name of “artistic interpretation” these fools have managed to desecrate the Birth of Christ by replacing the innocence of the Baby Jesus, the son of God, Our Savior with the hoody-wearing, Trayvon Martin, slumped over, shot in the chest with blood pouring out on to the ground. UNREAL. Wow, because some how Trayvon Martin is supposed to symbolize the innocence of a child, really? Who knew the drug using, pot smoking, middle finger displaying, gun carrying, school skipping, gangsta fightin’ thug was so innocent?

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Christ died for our sins. Travon Martin, meanwhile, died from one of his. Namely, trying to beat the life out of George Zimmerman. I’m betting Zimmerman still has the scars from that encounter. Guess which one makes it to the Christmas display?

Jack Cashill, in a piece that’s since gone offline from the always worthwhile American Thinker, noted at the time:

They knew that Martin’s savage attack on Zimmerman was hardly out of character. Had they shared this information with the public, they would have helped dispel the widespread illusion about innocence of this seventeen-year-old “child,” a word they and the prosecutors used repeatedly, and helped prepare the nation, black America in particular, for the eventual outcome of the trial. Although not allowed to know it, Edwards had a lot in common with brother Trayvon. He too boasted of his drug use, his affection for violence, his disdain for bitches. He too even took a photo of his hand on a pistol. Though only fifteen, Edwards was on a slightly faster track than Martin. “With my n****s when it’s time to start taken life’s,” he tweeted three days before the shooting. Apparently, he was not kidding.

All of this has produced something truly ugly. In their misguided crusade to "fight racism" — most certainly a worthy goal, but one they've thoroughly botched — too many people, legacy media hacks and self-proclaimed Democrats chief among them, refuse to hold minorities accountable for their actions. They've reduced an entire group of human beings to helpless victims who can't be judged by the same standards as everyone else. The unspoken logic? "We're all racists, so nothing is their fault." Condescending doesn't even begin to cover it.

Why would they be trying to remove the guilt from perpetrators? To buy votes. Therein lies the central reason I review all of this today.

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In the last week or so, Democrats are hurling the racism charge over redistricting efforts like they're tossing popcorn to pigeons — cheap, reflexive, and utterly without aim. Why the outrage? Because they can no longer legally herd voters into racially sorted pens. That, in reality, is the entire objection to the redistricting plans. That's right — the party that never shuts up about racial justice is absolutely furious that maps might actually go race-neutral. Chew on that irony for a second.

The whole tantrum rests on an assumption so condescending it should make your jaw drop: that black Americans will always, automatically, obediently vote Democrat. No thought required. No persuasion necessary. Just fall in line. Joe Biden himself handed us the perfect distillation of this breathtaking arrogance — “If you have a problem figuring out if you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black." There it is, kids, laid totally bare: The soft bigotry of a party that treats an entire group of Americans as a captive voting bloc rather than as individuals capable of making up their own damn minds, just as they lack the brain power required to obtain a photo ID.

At the end of the day, the arguments against the redistricting plans put forward by many states are Democrats fighting for the racism they supposedly decry. And they desperately want the power of government to enforce this will.

Thought for the Day: Mathematically speaking, the number of folks who are older than you will never increase.

VIP members, as always, smash that heart on the lower left and let's hear your thoughts on today's missive in the comments section. Trust me, it helps.

Keep it together, kids. I'll see you here tomorrow.

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