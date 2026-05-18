Comey’s Message to the Deep State on ‘Meet the Press': Run Out the Clock on Trump

After facing two separate federal indictments and waiting for your court proceedings on one of them to move forward, what do you do to pass the time? Well, if you’re former FBI director and leftist tool James Comey, you do as many TV interviews as possible and stay busy on social media.

Advertisement

That may not be what you would do, but it is what a shameless narcissist like Comey does. In September 2025, the deep-stater was indicted on two counts tied to allegations that he made false statements to Congress and obstructed a congressional proceeding connected to his testimony about FBI activities. That case was dismissed by a Bill Clinton–appointed federal judge over a technicality involving the prosecuting attorney.

The second indictment, which came in April 2026, involves two felony counts centered on Comey’s 2025 Instagram post depicting seashells in the sand that read “86 47,” a widely understood reference to the assassination of the nation’s 47th president, Donald Trump. Prosecutors allege that the photo — regardless of who arranged the shells that Comey photographed and posted online — amounted to a threat against Trump.

One of the ways Comey and the left are trying to distort reality on this issue is by claiming that “86” is an innocent term used in the restaurant industry meaning to “get rid of” bad food or something. So, are they now saying Trump is a restaurant worker who needs to be fired? Of course not. If Comey were telling the truth, that still wouldn’t explain why he shared that photo with all his followers.

Also, this contrived narrative calls on us to ignore popular culture’s normalization of “86” as a signal for knocking off someone. This decades-old slang term was used in The Sopranos repeatedly. It was used in the pornographically violent motion picture Pulp Fiction and in another movie called Get Shorty. None of these depictions were novel applications of “86.” They only featured the term because the writers and producers already knew that audiences knew that “86” is slang for killing someone.

Advertisement

Of course, Comey denies, denies, denies. Comey is smug and he thinks he's being cute. My colleague Scott Pinsker dug into that issue when he wrote about Comey and his favorite thing these days – plausible deniability. By the way, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has said the indictment against Comey is not based on a single photo, but rather an 11-month investigation.

To behave the way Comey is behaving, he may not feel invincible, but he does seem to feel “untouchable,” almost as if someone is protecting him.

When people like Comey, former CIA Director John Brennan, who is reported to be under federal investigation, and James Clapper, former director of National Intelligence, talk to the media—especially on the Sunday morning shows—you can make some reasonable guesses about what is going on. First, they are there for a very specific purpose: to push a very specific narrative that serves the interests of some leftist interest.

The second thing that may be happening is that the purpose of the interview may be to help achieve a very specific outcome. Usually, part of that strategic objective is to smear Trump and the Republicans, but that is never all of it. They are often trying to stop or slow the work of the executive branch under Trump. Things like killing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), hampering the work of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), planting seeds of doubt about certain Trump appointees, or undermining support for the Trump administration’s efforts to deprive Iran of the ability to wage nuclear attacks on America and other countries.

Advertisement

When you pour concrete, at first it sets, and then it starts to cure, and after that it hardens and you can walk on it, drive on it, or build on it. You have a solid foundation.

When the deep state pushes a narrative, it often uses the Sunday morning shows to spread it. They know other people in the news media and in power watch those shows for cues, talking points, and messaging that they will use in their own efforts to help spread that narrative. Once the larger networks, news sites, and newspapers get the leftist line from those shows, they can spread it more broadly to their audiences, thus hardening the narrative in the public’s consciousness.

That’s how you end up with immovable perceptions that are based on lies. Things like the Russia hoax and the Charlottesville hoax. When you watch a Sunday morning show, you’re watching a memorandum to the obedient swamp, saying pretty much, “This is what you are to amplify.”

Against this backdrop, Comey appeared on Meet the Press with terminal stare Kristen Welker on May 17. He used the opportunity to send a message to the entire deep state. The message was essentially: it’s time to run out the clock on Trump.

James Comey signals to FBI personnel that he has "great confidence in" at the bureau to wait out the Trump administration:



"I'm urging them, hang on two and a half years, and then we can rebuild these institutions." pic.twitter.com/xIoDY6OTpG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 17, 2026

While sitting across from Welker in the NBC studios, leftist soldier Comey has said he won’t stay silent as he faces mounting pressure from the Trump administration.

Advertisement

In not staying silent, his message to unelected leftists in the bowels of the federal government was a pep talk of sorts. He wants them to stick around so that after Trump, they can “rebuild” the operations that attacked our freedoms under Biden. Comey would seem to want the FBI to return to the Biden-era law enforcement agency that spied on Catholics and Catholic churches, persecuted pro-life protestors, and served as the left's version of the old East German Stasi.

If Trump appears to have a sense of urgency, this is why he does. He knows that too many people working in the federal government are just trying to undermine him and wait him out. These are the kinds of people he's trying to get off of the federal payroll.

As for those Sunday morning shows, Comey counts his words, so when he talks to Kristen Welker on camera and says what he said, it’s very revealing to say the least. A strategy is afoot.

Find out what you’re missing behind the members-only wall. It’s time for you to take advantage of the full catalogue of common-sense thinking that comes with a PJ Media VIP membership. You’ll get access to content you didn’t even know you wanted, and you’ll be hooked. The good news is, PJ Media VIP memberships are on sale! Get 60% off of an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off a VIP membership!