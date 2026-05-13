James Comey and the Deep State’s ‘Plausible Deniability’ Shell Game

"You never get what you deserve. You get what you negotiate." —Don King

Joe Frazier, George Foreman, and Muhammad Ali are all dead and buried, but boxing promoter Don King turns 95 years old in August.

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If “only the good die young,” then Don King will live forever.

Jeremiah Shabazz, an ex-minister of the Nation of Islam and a member of Ali’s entourage, described King thusly: “Don is a man who’d rather have a dishonest penny than an honest dollar. He’s just built that way.”

Sadly, lots of men are. They’re addicted to the adrenaline rush of pulling the wool over our eyes — and ignoring the rules that apply to everyone else. It’s the thrill of the con game: They cut corners, manipulate laws, intimidate and harass, and do whatever the hell they want.

And they’re fully aware of what they’re doing!

That’s the fascinating part: It’s not like they misinterpreted the law or fundamentally disagreed with a statute. The opposite is true: They still insist the rules must apply to everyone else. (Especially when it works to their benefit.) When Don King controlled a fighter, he was the world’s #1 stickler for the sanctity of contracts (“You sign an agreement; you make a contract, you live up to it,” he declared.) Only a court case could pry it from his hands.

Of course, the Don Kings of our world will never admit to playing fast and loose with the rules. No matter how many times they get pummeled with lawsuits — and King’s been sued by a who’s who of ex-champs, including Muhammad Ali, Larry Holmes, Tim Witherspoon, Terry Norris, Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis, Chris Byrd, and many more — they always find a way to justify their actions.

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And their go-to excuse is “plausible deniability”: Sure, things might look shady and corrupt, but there’s a perfectly good explanation!

This brings us to ex-FBI director James Comey, the patron saint of feigned piety and plausible deniability. It’s the hallmark of his life’s work.

At every turn — over and over again — Comey demands strict fidelity to the law… for everyone not named Comey.

Take his infamous “86 47” social media post from May 15, 2025. According to Comey, he had no idea it would cause this much commotion — or attract so much gosh-darn attention. Why, he was totally surprised!

And in a bizarre coincidence, that VERY DAY, he had a new book to promote:

Nice from Publishers Weekly. Out Tuesday May 20. pic.twitter.com/iBniwnlqIR — James Comey (@Comey) May 15, 2025

I wrote about Comey’s book last year:

It’s called “FDR Drive,” and the plot “focuses on an extreme right-wing podcaster who spreads conspiracy theories and disinformation and incites his listeners to fatally attack people he targets in his shows.” This “fictional” right-wing podcaster and/or bad guy is named Sam Buchannan, whose name doesn’t sound anything like Steve Bannon.

And the hero of Comey’s story? Why, it’s a smart, loyal New York federal prosecutor named Nora Carleton, a character “inspired” by his daughter, Maurene Comey, the since-fired New York federal prosecutor.

He’s literally constructed a fantasy world where the Comeys settle the score with all their right-wing enemies!

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Here’s Comey’s seashell explanation, courtesy of NBC News:

Comey had said that he and his wife came across the seashell arrangement while they were on a beach walk and that their initial thought was that someone had spelled out an address. His wife, who had worked in a restaurant, recognized the term “86,” and they soon realized it was a political message, and his wife suggested Comey post it, he told Stephen Colbert last year. “Cool shell formation on my beach walk,” he wrote in a caption with the post, which he soon deleted amid backlash.

Plausible deniability strikes once again!

It’s not the first time Comey claimed he found politically-loaded messages amidst dead mollusks while innocently strolling the beach, minding his own business.

From Fox News:

Ex-FBI Director James Comey had another anti-Trump seashell moment prior to his Thursday Instagram post that showed seashells arranged to show the numbers "86 47," a message that White House officials swiftly condemned as an attempt to incite a "hit" against the 47th president. Comey posted a photo of a single larger seashell that was painted blue with the words "Vote Harris" on it in October 2024. "Saw this at the beach," the ex-FBI chief captioned the post. "Ariel understands the assignment," he added, apparently a reference to the main character of Disney's "The Little Mermaid."

But those seashell messages weren’t from Comey, you see. No sir! He’s simply documenting what he found on the beach — like a stenographer or a journalist — and it’s entirely coincidental that these “random” mollusk-messages perfectly aligned with his political beliefs. Could’ve happened to anyone!

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Plausible deniability yet again!

In fact, when Comey warned Donald Trump about (phony) Russian collusion allegations involving prostitutes, the Deep State wasn’t firing a shot across the bow or threatening the new president with outlandish allegations. Comey was simply doing his job — and if anyone thinks otherwise, they’re crazy.

(Or, perhaps, they have something EVIL to hide!)

And when it was illegal for Comey to leak classified information about the president, yet another weird coincidence took place: His close friend, Columbia Law School professor Daniel Richman, somehow got a hold of the info and leaked it for him:

From ABC News:

Daniel Richman is the Columbia Law School professor through whom former FBI Director James Comey shared details of his contemporaneous memos about meetings with President Donald Trump to the New York Times. Speaking before the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 8, Comey said he wanted to get a record of his meetings with President Donald Trump “out into the public square” so he decided to ask a friend to share the content of his memo with a reporter. "Didn't do it myself, for a variety of reasons. But I asked him to, because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel. And so I asked a close friend of mine to do it," Comey told Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). Collins asked who that was, and he responded, without providing a name, "A good friend of mine who’s a professor at Columbia Law School." [emphasis added]

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Those “variety of reasons” begin and end with one: Comey would’ve been subject to criminal prosecution had he leaked it himself.

James Comey leaked CLASSIFIED INFORMATION to the media. That is so illegal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

And after Richman leaked the classified info, Comey got exactly what he wanted: A special prosecutor, Robert Mueller, was appointed. Mueller hounded and harassed President Trump for the duration of his first term.

Comey bent the rules (and likely the law) to get his way. “Rules for thee but not for me.”

But after Trump won the 2024 election, Comey faced accountability — and he doesn’t like it one bit.

From NBC News:

The Trump administration accuses Comey of lying to Congress about having authorized a third party to speak anonymously to the media about an FBI investigation. Comey told Congress in 2017 he did not authorize any leaks related to an investigation, and he told the Senate again in 2020, “I stand by the testimony.” Comey's daughter, a former federal prosecutor who was fired by the Justice Department in July, was seen at the court in support of her father. [emphasis added]

Comey contends that “he” never leaked a thing.

Just like he never staged a single seashell photo. Just like he had no idea posting “86 47” (about a president who’s narrowly avoided multiple assassination attempts) could be construed as a call for violence. Just like threatening the president about (nonexistent) Russian hookers wasn’t really threatening the president. Just like his viral media posts that weirdly coincided with his book sales were all coincidental.

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But after so many strange, inexplicable coincidences that ALWAYS benefit James Comey, his “plausible deniability” seems a helluva lot less plausible. It’s just too much. Because of his arrogance, serial rule-breaking, and performative piety, he’s been exposed as too clever by half.

Unless you’re a blithering idiot — or a partisan hack — you know exactly what Comey’s been doing.

The same man who denounced Donald Trump as “untethered to truth” and compared the president to a “mob boss” was revealed as acting like a self-appointed monarch who rules with an iron fist. Whatever King Comey wants, King Comey gets.

But he’s less like a king and more like a Don King.

Say it with me, boys and girls: “Only in America!”

One Last Thing: 2026 is a critical year for America First. It began with Mayor Mamdani declaring war on “rugged individualism” and will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

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