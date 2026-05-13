The Morning Briefing: Future Republicans Need a Trump Style Guide for Dealing With the Press

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning friends. Quaarlinunck had faith that his alternative borscht stylings would be a hit at the summertime gathering of the Cesar Romeo Memory Keepers Guild.

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If you ask me what President Trump accomplished politically during the early months of his first term, I wouldn't be able to come up with anything. What I do remember vividly, however, was how he dealt with the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media. I continually marveled at how he refused to cede any ground to the ever-hostile press corps in the name of acting "presidential."

In fact, his less-than-presidential moments quickly became my favorite parts of the whole show. It was a revelation to see a Republican politician refuse to roll over and let the media run roughshod over him.I had been writing about MSM bias for almost two decades at that point and was sick of watching all of the kowtowing going on in the upper echelons of the GOP.

Fortunately, President Trump has lost none of his enthusiasm for going directly at enemy of the people media hacks. This is from a post that my RedState colleague Ben Smith wrote:

Trump was NOT having it with this reporter's comments about the White House ballroom:



"I doubled the size of it, you dumb person...you are not a smart person." pic.twitter.com/2veJk8I7Og — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 12, 2026

That, my friends, is an absolute thing of beauty.

The obsession that the Democrats and their media lackeys have with the White House ballroom project is a glaring reason why they shouldn't be treated with respect or ever taken seriously. It is a purely unhinged Trump Derangement Syndrome symptom and the president is right to not indulge the nonsense.

We're fortunate that President Trump's media relations style has worn off on some of the members of his administration. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent are all good at manhandling the media. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is positively brilliant in her role. (The press corps lefties are probably all sacrificing plant-based goats to Baal or something in the hope that she'll take an extended maternity leave.)

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We can add FBI Director Kash Patel to that list. Patel absolutely dismantled Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen during a hearing on Tuesday, which Sarah wrote about. The exchange was a perfect illustration of why Republican politicians need to keep verbally groin-kicking the MSM Dem propagandists. Van Hollen was using the infamous hit piece that The Atlantic wrote about Patel to harrass the director. That was the same article that, as Matt wrote last month, was passed on by a variety of other organizations because none of the claims in it could be substantiated.

Yet, there it was, being quoted as gospel by a United States Senator for the Congressional record.

The media is going to be worse than ever in its attempts to drag the Democrats across the finish line for the midterms. It's going to have to be all hands on deck for the Republicans to deal with the tsunami of fake news that's coming their way. They're in fairly good shape for that at the moment.

The Democrats and their media mob aren't going to be any less unhinged once President Trump is out of office; even time can't cure TDS. This crazy is here to stay. For the future good of the party, Republicans will need to carry on Trump's way of dealing with the press. Sure, they can hit the internet and look at clips of Trump in action, but wouldn't it be great if he left them a survival manual?

All of his books do tend to be hits, after all.

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POTUS Press Today

Here's the schedule for the rest of the week.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

05/11/26 WEDNESDAY, MAY 13, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Post

Additional Print: Bloomberg, New York Post

Radio: NPR



CST :

THE PRESIDENT arrives Beijing, China

Beijing, China

Pre-Credentialed Media

THURSDAY, MAY 14, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: FOX

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: AFP

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters, New York Post

Radio: NPR



CST :

7:35 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Beijing, China

Closed Press



10:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Greeting with the President of the People's Republic of China

Great Hall of the People

Pre-Credentialed Media



10:15 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the President of the People's Republic of China

Great Hall of the People

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



6:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a State Banquet with the President of the People's Republic of China

Great Hall of the People

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

FRIDAY, MAY 15, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: FOX

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: AFP

Additional Print: Reuters, New York Times, New York Post

Radio: NPR



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr & Crew: Sinclair

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: New York Times

Secondary Print: RealClearPolitics

Radio: AURN

New Media: Timcast



EDT :

6:00 PM In Town Pool Call Time



CST :

8:55 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Beijing, China

Closed Press



11:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Greeting and Friendship Photo with the President of the People's Republic of China

Beijing, China

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



11:40 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Tea with the President of the People's Republic of China

Beijing, China

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



12:15 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Lunch with the President of the People's Republic of China

Beijing, China

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs Beijing, China, en route The White House

Beijing, China

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT arrives The White House

The White House

Open Press

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