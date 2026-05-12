The Language Got a Little Salty on CNN Monday Night

If Bakari Sellers thought he could trot out an emotional guilt trip and quietly justify racist gerrymandering on live TV, Kevin O’Leary wasn’t about to let that slide. He didn’t just push back—he pulled the curtain back on the whole performance, forcing a raw, uncomfortable showdown between the U.S. Constitution and Sellers’ political theater. And Sellers let loose with some salty language in the process.

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The exchange began with host Abby Phillip laying out the stakes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling that racial gerrymandering is unconstitutional. She noted that states may soon try to redraw maps in ways that could leave the minority party with no meaningful representation, which isn’t true, of course. I could get into all the states that have had conservative representation gerrymandered into oblivion, but I’ll do that another time.

O’Leary jumped in with a blunt take, saying the Supreme Court had effectively settled the matter. “I think everybody should take confidence in the fact the Supreme Court basically supported one vote, one person guaranteed in perpetuity, and the rest is just map wars,” he said. “And I think we should get used to it. And I think it's, as you said, a state-based situation. Add this to the mix. At the end of the day, the state decides at the state level. It's in the Constitution. Get over it.”

That, apparently, set Sellers off.

“The problem with that sentiment is that you were born in 1954,” Sellers shot back, immediately turning the argument into a generational and moral rebuke. O’Leary, never one to miss a chance to needle someone, replied, “Yes,” when Sellers noted his age, then joked, “By the way, I'm a vampire.”

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Sellers clearly wasn’t in the mood and just pressed on with patronizing O’Leary. According to Sellers, O’Leary had lived through the entire post-Brown era and should understand what that history means. “During your lifetime, we've actually had Brown v. Board of Education,” Sellers said. O’Leary interjected, “I remember.”

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“Yes, Brown v. Board of Education, I don't know how you remember it. I think you were like two months old.”

The temperature kept rising as Sellers tried to ground his point in personal history. “My mother was born in 1951. She desegregated schools. My father was shot in the Civil Rights Movement,” he said. “Those people—” Before he could finish, Phillip stepped in to let him continue. Sellers accused O’Leary of being “utterly disrespectful.”

Then came the line that guaranteed the clip would travel fast.

“So, I'm going to finish this comment. So, what I'm telling you is that there are people in this country who fought, died, and bled for the right to vote. Don't be a d**k, just understand. Just understand.”

O’Leary didn’t care for that and pushed back immediately, insisting he was simply defending the Constitution. “I’m not a d**k. I’m pointing something out to you. The Constitution's being upheld. You have a problem with that? You have a problem with the Constitution of the United States of America?” he asked.

Phillip tried to restore order, scolding Sellers, “I just want everybody to reset with a modicum of respect at this table.”

But Sellers didn’t care, “I want you to understand that there's a price that was paid for this right. There is a price that we uphold. And whether or not you value that—”

O’Leary cut in again, clearly not caring about Seller’s belittling tone. “Where are you going with this?”

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Sellers answered by making the point even more directly. “Whether or not you value that or not, there are people who bled, sweat, and died, and were in prison for access to the ballot box.”

Language alert in the X post below:

WILD MELTDOWN: Bakari Sellers YELLS at Mr. Wonderful: “DON’T BE A DICK” on CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip during a heated discussion about the Democrats’ gerrymandering efforts.



Sellers: “There are people in this country who fought, died, and bled for the right to vote. Don’t… pic.twitter.com/Gv5UN44D4O — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 12, 2026

None of that justifies racist districts, though.

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