Virginia Dem Jay Jones Appeals to Wrong Court in Another Proofreading Debacle

Virginia Democrats continue to prove they are as ignorant of grammar and basic proofreading as they are of their state’s constitution.

After the Virginia Supreme Court rightly ruled that Democrats unconstitutionally pushed through one of the most egregiously gerrymandered congressional maps in U.S. history, which would have erased the state’s sizable GOP voter population’s voice, Democrats promptly appealed. Unfortunately, the very first page of their motion to delay misspelled “Virgnia” and “Sentator.” Virginia Attorney General Jay “Kill the Kids” Jones did manage to correct those misspellings in his latest appeal, but he forgot to change his template to reflect his appeal to the Supreme Court of the United States, not the Supreme Court of Virginia.

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Below is the first motion to delay with the two misspellings:

True to form, "Virgnia" and "Sentator" appear in all their glory on page 53a of @AGJayJones filing to the U.S. Supreme Court. https://t.co/ah1oK4VIiy pic.twitter.com/THAthrKTVf — Matthew Clark (@MatthewClarkEsq) May 11, 2026

And here is Jones’s latest embarrassing mistake:

Ok, so the AG of Virginia, Jay Jones, has filed an emergency appeal to the United States Supreme Court asking them to overrule the Virginia State Supreme Courts ruling, and while he may have sent it through spellcheck this time, he failed to change templates..because this one is… pic.twitter.com/VnaSPydgAQ — Michelle Maxwell ™ (@MichelleMaxwell) May 11, 2026

That is two proofreading scandals for Jones within the last few days. You would think that, at least after the first round of mistakes, he would actually have taken the time to review carefully. The second scandal makes it clear that Jones didn’t just have a bad day proofreading, as happens to everyone; he actually is that imbecilic. It’s amazing how many Democrats seem to have failed elementary school English. Jones is just illustrating exactly how incompetent he truly is.

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Democrat Party leadership prefers to have lots of ignoramuses representing them on both the state and federal levels because such people are easily controlled. This is especially true when it comes to “people of color,” because top Democrats are still actually racist and only want buffoons providing them skin-deep “diversity.” No Clarence Thomas, Scott Turner, or Winsome Earle-Sears is allowed. It is the Joe Biden “If you don’t vote for me, you ain’t black” mentality. And Jay Jones is the perfect example of what I mean.

The fact that Jones ended up as attorney general of Virginia at all is very disturbing. Of course, in Virginia, there is always a possibility of fraud, but certainly a significant number of Virginians voted for him. That was after they found out that he had sent texts fantasizing about murdering his Republican opponents and their children.

In short, it’s not exactly surprising that Jones would make an embarrassing mistake in his filing to the Supreme Court. He is not in office because he is morally and mentally qualified, but because he had a D after his name on the ballot.

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