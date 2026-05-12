Police Week: Trump Pays Tribute to Law Enforcement

President Donald Trump lauded “the men and women of law enforcement who have devoted their lives to safeguarding our families and communities” in a statement for Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week.

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The president particularly honored law enforcement officers who suffered injury and especially those who died in the line of duty, along with the loved ones they left behind. He boasted about putting repeat offenders in jail, signing tax cuts, his policy of no tax on overtime that helps officers, and his move to end cashless bail. “Since returning to office, I have worked to fulfill my promise to the American people that my Administration would restore law and order to every corner of this land,” Trump declared.

He said, “Before I took office, America was gripped by a left-wing-fueled lawlessness that shook the very foundations of our society.” He blamed Democrats’ “soft-on-crime policies, rampant illegal immigration, and reckless cashless bail programs,” which caused crime to rise "to historic heights while American families suffered and our cities descended into chaos — placing our brave officers needlessly in harm’s way.”

Even in that situation, Trump praised, “officers standing on the front lines never faltered in their duty to protect the innocent and confront the guilty, yet they were too often hindered, and even punished, for carrying out the mission they had sworn to uphold.” Democrats are always enacting policies of releasing and re-releasing dangerous criminals, welcoming in more foreign criminals, and condemning officers who must resort to deadly force.

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Trump noted that he had “directed Federal resources into our country’s most crime-ridden cities to assist local law enforcement, standing shoulder to shoulder with them in their vital mission.” He continued:

We have also taken decisive action to end so-called “sanctuary state” laws concocted by the Biden-Harris administration, where the price was paid in blood by innocent Americans and by the brave law enforcement officers forced to watch criminal illegal aliens walk free and commit horrific crimes that could have been prevented. By stripping away these dangerous impediments to law enforcement, we are empowering police to do their jobs fully and freely, and the results speak for themselves — in our Nation’s capital, crime has fallen to the lowest level ever recorded, and peace has returned to the streets of many storied American cities. Today, on-duty law enforcement officer deaths have dropped to an 80-year low — and we have seen dramatic reductions in rapes, robberies, aggravated assaults, shooting deaths, traffic fatalities, and overdose deaths.

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The Biden administration and its fellow Democrats at the state level deliberately fueled a crime crisis.

May 15 is Peace Officers Memorial Day, on which Trump affirmed he will commemorate “the officers who gave their lives in the line of duty across our Nation.” And also during Police Week, “we honor the sacrifices of our law enforcement community and the families who stand beside them. United in gratitude, we recommit ourselves to supporting those who keep the peace in our neighborhoods, and we offer our heartfelt appreciation for the service they render to community and country,” the president declared. Law and order have returned to America.

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